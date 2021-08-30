New Delhi [India], August 30 (ANI/PNN): UpGuide, a leading tech-based platform that assists students and professionals to secure admission in leading universities in the US, the UK, Canada, Europe, and elsewhere, to put them on the right career path, is gearing up for the big league.

Having already helped thousands and students gain admissions in Ivy League universities such as Harvard, Yale, Cornell, besides Oxford, Cambridge, and other top-notch universities through its curated network of coaches, UpGuide is now looking to assist many more students in realising their dream of overseas education.

Also Read | Mi Smart Band 6 First Online Sale Today at 12 Noon via Amazon India & Mi.com, Check Offers Here.

UpGuide has significantly bolstered its resources by bringing on board more than 100 coaches across countries to work with students and professionals and help them prepare for PhD, MBA, MS, MSc, BBA, BSc, and numerous other top-rated and in-demand courses.

These 100 coaches, mostly of Indian origin, are alumni of leading universities and work in the US, the UK, Canada, Europe, and other popular international education destinations. The new coaches give a significant fillip to UpGuide's existing team comprising international education specialists.

Also Read | Crime Web Series Inspires 3 Youths to Rob Jewellery Store in Uttar Pradesh’s Gomti Nagar, Arrested.

"Lack of quality coaching and mentoring is a key issue in the overseas education consultancy. In spite of paying through the nose, students end up selecting poor colleges because the coaching they received was not up to the mark. UpGuide believes in hiring only the very best and qualified coaches, who themselves have experience in international studies, to ensure students get the highest quality of guidance and mentoring," says Rishika Maheshwari, Director and Head Marketing at UpGuide.

UpGuide offers students the chance to choose from over 30,000 programmes offered in hundreds of universities and is a one-stop solution for the correct guidance for overseas education opportunities. The UpGuide team assists aspiring students with variables including courses, scholarships, exam modules, colleges, etc. It helps them create a stellar resume and write a stand-out statement of purpose/essay.

The UpGuide team helps students prepare for GRE, GMAT, TOEFL, SAT, ACT, IELTS, and other exams students need to clear before becoming eligible for admission in universities overseas.

UpGuide also assists in machine learning and Artificial Intelligence-based university selection, personalised mentoring and counseling, college interview preparation, auto-application generation for chosen college, visa, loans, and accommodation, to ensure the whole process is smooth and hassle-free.

The platform is also introducing a technology to make the whole process of overseas education even more efficient.

UpGuide has developed a technology that will allow students to get the correct assistance at every step of their journey to the University of their Dreams. The technology will facilitate selection of the right college based on the student's profile, shortlist colleges through platform coaches, and also prepare them as per the college's requirement," said Arunav Gilotra, Product Director at UpGuide, and a computer science engineer from the University of Toronto.

Arunav said they would be filing for a patent for the technology soon.

"We understand the rapidly changing dynamics today and have ensured that each UpGuide student is getting nothing but best of services through tailored application strategy, globally renowned coaches and our technology," adds Rohini Chauhan, Sr. Counsellor at UpGuide.

This story is provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/PNN)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)