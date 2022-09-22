Varanasi (Uttar Pradesh) [India], September 22 (ANI/PNN): Utkarsh Small Finance Bank Limited (USFBL), today on its 13th Foundation Day announced the inauguration of 22 branch outlets in the country.

Govind Singh, MD and CEO, Utkarsh Small Finance Bank Limited, via video conferencing inaugurated 22 banking outlets across various States and Union Territory, namely Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Jharkhand, Odisha Karnataka, Gujarat, Haryana, Punjab, Rajasthan Maharashtra and Puducherry. With this, the Bank has reached 737 branches in the country spread across 23 states and union territories.

The launch of these banking outlets is aligned with the Bank's strategy to extend its reach in existing and newer geographies. This includes wholesale lending, micro banking loans (such as Joint Liability Group loans ("JLG loans")), micro, small and medium enterprises ("MSME") loans, housing loans, loan against property, commercial vehicles and construction equipment loans and gold loans along with current and savings accounts, term and recurring deposits, insurance products to its customers.

Speaking on occasion, Govind Singh, MD and CEO, Utkarsh Small Finance Bank Limited, said, "It is a momentous day for Utkarsh Small Finance Bank Limited as we expand our footprint across the country today with 22 Banking outlets. The inauguration of these branches significantly improves the access to financial products by the residents and entrepreneurs of every region in the country that the Bank has to offer".

"Each and every State and Union Territory has a significant role and synergises with our strategic expansion in the country. We will continue to focus our service and product offerings of Utkarsh Small Finance Bank Limited in the coming days", he added.

These launch of these banking outlets are aligned with the Bank's strategy to extend its reach and offer several financial services including current and savings accounts, fixed and recurring deposit accounts, loans, credit, insurance products and investment products to customers across our network. Customers can access banking through multiple channels like branches, ATMs, Internet banking, mobile banking, Unified Payment Interface ("UPI") and call centre.

USBFL aims to provide financial services to the underserved and unserved customer segments while serving other segments of society including micro-banking loans (JLG loans), MSME loans, housing loans and loan against property amongst others. Also, the Bank provides facility to customers for opening a bank account without having to visit the branch through the tablet-based application-assisted model, "Digi On-Boarding".

Utkarsh Small Finance Bank Limited (USFBL), incorporated on April 30, 2016, is engaged in providing banking and financial services with a focus on providing microfinance to underserved and unserved segments. The Bank's micro-banking operations are focused in rural and semi-urban locations of the country while its general banking operations are spread across the country. The Bank commenced its operations on January 23, 2017, pursuant to the small finance banking license granted by the Reserve Bank of India on November 25, 2016.

The Bank extends microfinance loans based on the Joint Liability Group (JLG) model to individuals, other retail asset loans including Micro, Small and Medium Enterprise (MSME) Loans, Housing Loans (HL), Personal Loans, Commercial Vehicle Loans, Construction Equipment Loans and Wholesale Lending to borrowers.

The Bank offers a slew of digital services such as internet and mobile banking, Digi On-Boarding, UPI and an online account opening facility for clients, besides a range of ATMs and Micro ATMs for ease of transactions, amongst others. The Bank is headquartered at Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh.

