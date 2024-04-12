PRNewswire

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 12: Vakrangee Limited (VL), has entered an agreement with Global One Enterprises Pvt Ltd (Max TV) for offering Subscription based OTT Plans through Vakrangee Kendra networks.

Max TV specializes in providing IPTV/OTT Services in India. The platform features over 300 Indian FTA channels, 1000 international channels and over 20,000 hours of curated content of web series, movies, music, live darshans, documentaries and much more. Furthermore, they have arrangements with ALL the major OTT platforms of India, like SONY, DISNEY HOTSTAR, ZEE and over 15 other popular OTT platforms like, Shemaroo, Hungama, etc.

Through this tie-up Max TV will be able to cross sell various bundled plans to unserved & underserved areas of the Country through Vakrangee Kendra networks.

Vakrangee Kendras are exclusive Branded format outlets offering a comprehensive range of products and services across banking, insurance, ATM, assisted e-Commerce, e-Governance and Total Healthcare. With 84 per cent of Vakrangee Kendra outlets in Tier-4 to 6 locations, this association will enable Vakrangee to allow its customers to get access to OTT Services in the most remote parts of the country.

The Company will continue to add more products and services and tie-up with leading business partners to offer our customers a one-stop solution to all their needs. Vakrangee is aspiring to be the most trustworthy physical as well as online convenience store across India and positively moving towards Vakrangee Kendra's new brand philosophy of 'AB Poori Duniya Pados Mein'.

About Vakrangee Limited (BSE Code: 511431) (NSE Code: VAKRANGEE)

Incorporated in 1990, Vakrangee has emerged as one of India's largest Last Mile Distribution Platform with a Physical as well as Digital Eco-system in place with a PAN INDIA Presence. We are delivering real-time banking & Financial Services, ATM, insurance, e-Governance, e-Commerce (including Healthcare services) and logistics services to the unserved rural, semi-urban and urban markets and enabling Indians to benefit from financial, social and digital inclusion.

Vakrangee has emerged as the "Go To Market Platform" for various Business verticals including Fintech and Digital platforms. The Assisted Digital Convenience stores (Physical Outlets) are called as "Vakrangee Kendra" which acts as the "One-stop shop" for availing various services and products and Digital platform is called as BharatEasy Mobile Super app.

Contact:Ammeet Sabarwalammeets@vakrangee.in

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2384761/Vakrangee_Limited_Logo.jpg

