SMPL

New Delhi [India], November 28: Value Management 2025 was the first in-person event under the 'IX - Interact & Explore' platform -- created to help professionals engage directly with industry experts and explore topics of real interest through meaningful interaction.

Also Read | India Q2 GDP: GDP Growth Surges to 8.2% in July-September Quarter of 2025-26.

Hosted by Arience with PMI Pune-Deccan India Chapter as Knowledge Partner, and supported by Envision Energy (Platinum Sponsor), Karve Institute of Social Service (Academic Partner), and Infisuite Technologies (Technology Partner), the event brought together over 120 industry leaders and professionals at Hyatt Regency, Pune.

Keynote Sessions

Also Read | India Set To Leverage Artificial Intelligence, Real-Time Analytics and Digital Intelligence Platforms To Boost Disease Surveillance, Says NCDC.

The opening keynote was delivered by R.P.V. Prasad (Managing Director - Envision Energy), on Customer-Centric Value Creation: Transforming Organisations for Sustainable Growth. He highlighted how customer-led value models fuel sustainable competitive advantage.

The closing keynote by Dr. Pramod Kumar (Director - Arience), "From Effort to Impact: The Value Equation," introduced a powerful framework showing how value creation is driven by willingness, ability, and determination. His humorous and relatable delivery made the value equation one of the most memorable themes of the day.

Experts Sessions

The expert sessions featured Sanjeev Kumar (CEO, Dusters Total Solutions Services) on "Engineering a Better Tomorrow: Where Value Meets Vision," Dr. Marc Pauwels (President, Krehl & Partner / SAVE International) on "The Best-Kept Open Secrets of Value Engineering," and Saroj Burman (Project Director, Hitachi Energy) on "Value Through Partnership: People, Process & Progress," with Hitachi Energy also bringing the largest delegation.

They also included Stan Buhne (Managing Director, IREB - Germany) on "Designing for Value: Rethinking What Really Matters," Atul Karkhanis (Vice President, Inventys Research Company) on "Value Thinking in a Volatile World," Partha Ghose (President, Kalyani Steels) on "VAVE - Driving Cost Efficiency and Innovation," and Ashish Dwivedi (CFO, MAN Trucks & Bus India) on "Driving Value Beyond the Balance Sheet."

Additionally, Prof. Dr. Mahesh Thakur (Director, Karve Institute of Social Service) delivered "High-Impact, Low-Cost CSR - The Karve Model," and Rinoo Rajesh (President & CEO, PMI Pune-Deccan India Chapter) spoke on value-driven project ecosystems and benefits realization.

The event also featured two special recognitions: the IX - Sustainability Excellence Award presented to RPV Prasad (Managing Director, Envision Energy) for his leadership in sustainability-driven transformation, and the IX - Social Service Excellence Award presented to Prof. Dr. Mahesh Thakur (Director, Karve Institute of Social Service) for his pioneering contributions to community development.

Panel Discussion - People, Purpose & Product Value

The panel Value Engineering for Cost-Effective Product Design brought together Aditi Sharma (President & Chief Manufacturing Excellence Officer, Uno Minda), Neelam Pandey Pathak (Founder & CEO, Social Bay / WIMA / RozgarDhaba), Prof. Dr. Mahesh Thakur (Director, Karve Institute of Social Service), Ashish Dwivedi (CFO, MAN Trucks & Bus India), and Dr. Pramod Kumar (Director - Arience).

Moderated by Vivek Sonar, Head - IMCR, Mahindra Trucks & Bus, the panel examined hiring for "will," people-led value, and balancing cost, innovation, and purpose.

Distinguished Industry Guests

The event was enriched by the presence of senior industry leaders Abhay Soman (Global Delivery Head, Tech Mahindra), MUB Rao (Ex Head - Engineering, Mahindra Trucks & Bus), Sachin Kondejkar (VP & Country Head, Cummins Emission Solutions India), and Suvarna Naikdesai (Head - Business Ops & Data Analytics, PMI South India).

Masterclass on VAVE - Hands-On Learning

The VAVE Masterclass, conducted by Vivek Sonar, delivered a powerful, hands-on learning experience supported by an exceptional group of mentors. The mentor team included Prahalad Thakur, Lalita Godara, Amit Sawant, Nagesh Lembhe, Aniket Rohidas Amale, Rahul Neema, Tushar Patil, Dileep Garje, Kanak Goyal, and Suraj Mane (all from Mahindra & Mahindra), along with Amol Dandgavhal (Bajaj Electricals Ltd.), Vijay Munde (John Deere) and Sujit Danait (Industry Expert).

Event execution was powered by volunteers Rekha Pote (IGT Solutions), Vidya Joshi (Philips India), Nupur Sonar (Design Consultant), and Mukesh Kumar (Infisuite Technologies), along with student volunteers Atharva and Shubham under the guidance of Prof. Nitin Indira Institute of Management, Pune).

As a unique IX benefit, this event also includes three months of post-event mentoring, ensuring delegates receive maximum value beyond the one-day program.

A Strong Multi-Industry Presence

Large delegations joined from Hitachi Energy, Dusters Total Solutions, Envision Energy, Mahindra & Mahindra, Eaton India Innovation Center, Cummins India, and Karve Institute.

Additionally, professionals participated from Accenture, Tech Mahindra, John Deere, Brembo Brake India, Skoda, Lear Corporation, ITW Automotive, Dhoot Transmission, SAFEX Fire, Sany Group, Dana Anand India, Jamna Auto, CDAC, and others--making it one of Pune's richest cross-industry gatherings on value creation.

Conclusion

The event captured the true spirit of IX - Interact & Explore, turning conversations into insight and insight into action. With post-event mentoring already underway and more IX events planned in the coming months, Value Management 2025 has laid a strong foundation for a growing community committed to intelligent, sustainable, value-driven leadership.

IX - Interact & Explore initiative is supported by Arience to help individuals and organizations grow through meaningful interaction, knowledge sharing, and collaborative value creation.

#IX #arience

https://ixplore.life/ www.arience.com

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by SMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)