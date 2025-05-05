PNN

Panvel (Maharashtra) [India], May 5: In a heartfelt act of empowerment, the Hiremath Family Foundation, under the leadership of Varun Hiremath, recently donated 393 pairs of shoes to the children of Raigad Zilla Parishad Prathmik School in Nitlas village, near Panvel. This meaningful gesture is part of the Foundation's continued mission to support rural education and child welfare across Maharashtra.

Also Read | Cadillac Unveil Team Logo Ahead of Formula One 2026 Entry (Watch Video).

The donation supports students aged 6 to 14, many of whom walk barefoot to school and lack access to proper footwear -- making it difficult for them to participate in classroom routines, sports, or outdoor activities with ease and confidence.

"A pair of shoes may seem small, but for a child who walks barefoot every day, it's a symbol of care, dignity, and belief," said Varun Hiremath, CEO of Fairdeal Wealth Advisors & Founder of Hiremath Family Foundation and the visionary behind the Foundation's initiatives. "We want every child to feel valued -- not just in the classroom, but in every step they take."

Also Read | Sita Navami 2025 Wishes, Images and HD Wallpapers: Celebrate the Birth Anniversary of Goddess Sita With These WhatsApp Messages, Quotes and Greetings.

This act of giving not only addresses a basic need, but also serves a bigger purpose -- enabling children to fully participate in school life, especially physical education, with enthusiasm and pride.

"True education isn't just about books. It's about giving children the tools to learn, move, and dream freely," added Hiremath. "We are committed to removing every small barrier that stands between a child and their future."

The donation event was received with warmth and gratitude by the students and faculty of the school. Teachers shared how the simple act of receiving shoes uplifted the spirits of the children -- many of whom had never owned proper footwear before.

Among the many heartwarming moments, one student's words stood out: "Thank you, Varun Sir, for these shoes. I used to come to school barefoot every day, even when the ground was hot or full of stones. Now I feel proud. I can run faster... and I feel like someone cares about me."

Moments like these are a reflection of the Hiremath Family Foundation's impact -- where small gestures leave lasting footprints.

The Foundation is actively planning similar outreach efforts in other villages across the state to continue bridging resource gaps in rural education and nurture the potential of young minds.

About the Hiremath Family Foundation:

The Hiremath Family Foundation is a non-profit organization committed to transforming underprivileged communities through impactful initiatives in education, hygiene, health, waste management, and livelihood generation. Under the guidance of Varun Hiremath, the Foundation blends innovation with empathy to bring sustainable solutions to grassroots India.

Website: www.varunhiremath.net

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)