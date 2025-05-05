Sita Navami, also known as Janaki Jayanti, celebrates the birth of Goddess Sita, the divine consort of Lord Rama and an incarnation of Goddess Lakshmi. It is observed on the Navami (ninth day) of the Shukla Paksha (waxing moon phase) in the month of Vaishakha, typically falling in April or May. The festival is especially revered in North India and in Mithila, Sita's birthplace. Sita Navami 2025 falls on Monday, May 5. To celebrate Sita Navami 2025, share these Sita Navami 2025 wishes, images, HD wallpapers, WhatsApp messages, quotes and greetings on the birth anniversary of Goddess Sita.

Devotees observe Sita Navami with great reverence, offering prayers to Goddess Sita and reading scriptures such as the Ramayana. Temples dedicated to Lord Rama and Goddess Sita conduct special rituals, bhajans (devotional songs), and discourses on Sita's virtues like devotion, courage, and patience. As you observe Sita Navami 2025, share these Sita Navami 2025 wishes, images, HD wallpapers, WhatsApp messages, quotes and greetings.

Sita Navami Wishes (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: May Goddess Sita Bless You With Strength, Purity, and Devotion. Wishing You a Peaceful and Prosperous Sita Navami.

WhatsApp Message Reads: On This Sacred Day of Sita Navami, May Your Life Be Filled With Love, Virtue, and Grace, Just Like Maa Sita’s.

WhatsApp Message Reads: Wishing You and Your Family Divine Blessings From Maa Sita on This Holy Occasion. May She Guide You Towards Dharma and Peace.

WhatsApp Message Reads: May the Ideals of Goddess Sita Inspire You To Live a Life of Dignity, Compassion, and Courage. Happy Sita Navami!

WhatsApp Message Reads: Let Us Celebrate the Timeless Virtues of Sacrifice, Faith, and Resilience. Wishing You a Blessed and Beautiful Sita Navami.

Many women observe fasting on Sita Navami, seeking blessings for a harmonious marital life and strength to uphold dharma, just as Sita did. The rituals reflect the ideals of womanhood, purity, and devotion that Sita embodies in the epic Ramayana. Sita Navami also provides an opportunity to reflect on the importance of inner strength, dignity in adversity, and moral values. It serves as a reminder of the timeless relevance of Sita’s character in guiding personal conduct and spiritual growth.

