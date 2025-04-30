VMPL

Gurugram (Haryana) [India], April 30: VDO.AI, a global advertising technology company empowering brands and publishers to leverage the potential of video content, recently marked seven years of being the frontrunners of the AdTech industry. With its proprietary tools and ad formats, VDO.AI has revolutionised video advertising to help its customers maximise their ad spends across OTT/CTV, desktop, and mobile devices.

Founded in 2018 by Amitt Sharma, Founder and CEO, and Arjit Sachdeva, Co-founder, VDO.AI has scaled massively to serve more than 2000 web publishers and over 10,000 premium brands across eight countries. Delivering over 20 billion impressions per month, VDO.AI has powered ad campaigns of iconic brands like Hyundai, Flipkart, TATA Taneira, Swiggy, Gujarat Tourism, WWE, Singapore Tourism, and more.

Speaking of the milestone, Amitt Sharma, Founder and CEO of VDO.AI, said, "In the last seven years, we have been driven by the bold mission of disrupting the video advertising landscape through our suite of tech-based video advertising solutions. This mission has helped us achieve a growth rate of 122% over the years, and we are proud of how far we have come in transforming ads into high-impact and meaningful interactions. Looking ahead, we're focused on scaling our product portfolio, deepening our global footprint, and helping our clients generate more ROI from their ads through contextual intelligence and tech-driven solutions."

On the occasion, Arjit Sachdeva, Co-founder, VDO.AI, said, "As the global digital advertising industry races toward the $870 billion mark, it is important for brands and publishers to roll out ads that are relevant, interactive, and monetizable. Over the past seven years, we've engineered VDO.AI to lead this evolution with the power of AI. Expanding our client base by 52% YOY across sectors, we're excited to become one of the frontrunners in the AdTech space. Entering another pivotal year, our focus will remain on building and upgrading our tech stack to conquer advertising challenges and help our clients run high-impact ad campaigns."

Stepping into the next chapter of growth, VDO.AI is committed to empowering brands and publishers with ads that capture attention, reach the right audience, and foster engagement.

About VDO.AI

VDO.AI is a global advertising technology company empowering brands and publishers to leverage the potential of video content across Web, Mobile, and Connected TV (CTV). Utilizing AI-driven targeting, data-led insights, and proprietary ad formats, VDO.AI offers a comprehensive programmatic ecosystem designed to deliver ads that perform at scale. Trusted by 2,000+ publishers and 10,000+ brands, the platform serves over 20 billion video impressions monthly. Acknowledged for its innovation in the AdTech space, VDO.AI has won coveted industry awards such as Excellence in Technology & Innovation (Adgully Leaders 2.0), Most Innovative Company of the Year (Assocham), and Best CTV/OTT Ad Campaign (E4M) for its collaboration with Scaler.

