New Delhi [India], October 4 (ANI/PNN): Vegandukan, one of India's leading aggregators of vegan products, has launched 7 new products this month. Its new products include ready-to-eat Indian traditional curries made with fantastic vegan ingredients. These curries are either plant-based, soya paneer-based, or plant-based chicken-based. Moreover, they are exactly like their traditional counterparts in terms of taste and texture. Namely, they are Tofu Lababdar, Palak Saag Chi*ken, Vegan Rara Chi*ken, Dal Makhani, Soya Chaap Tawa Masala, and Moong Dal Halwa.

Vegandukan is an online platform dedicated to bringing vegan and eco-conscious businesses under one roof to cater to the increasing demand for ethical consumption across India. According to rough estimates, India accounted for around 500 million vegetarian populations in 2020; of these, only one per cent are strict vegans. So, the total number of vegans in India is about five million. The number might look small, but it is growing rapidly. Looking at this market opportunity, Sagar laid the foundation of Vegandukan.

A vegan himself for about 8 years, he cherishes the vision of taking the market toward cruelty-free living. But, Sagar quickly identified the absence of any reliable vegan store in the Indian market. So, he created the all-vegan store, Vegandukan. Vegandukan is a one-stop solution for all vegan products across India. The store has nearly 250 brands and 3000+ products that can be delivered across India.

Vegandukan has some of the most exciting vegan products. Some of its most popular product categories include Dairy Free, Mock Meat, Fresh & Veg Frozen, Nutritional Supplements, Hemp, Personal Care, and Eco & Pet Care.

In a statement, Sagar shares, "Being a vegan, I realize how much an Indian vegan struggles to get hold of reliable vegan products. Many Indians have started going vegan and vouching for a cruelty-free lifestyle. However, they find it difficult because vegan products are still pretty much inaccessible to many parts of India. So, we created Vegandukan to make vegan products available to the Indian population. This month, we are launching eight new products to cater to the needs of our customers. We are also planning to open the doors of our Delhi delivery centre to make our services better."

Despite being a young store, Vegandukan has already gained the trust of its customers. PETA India awarded it the Best Online Store For Vegan Products 2021. The platform is now making moves to help people shift towards options that can help eliminate dependency on animals in different forms.

Link to the new products: https://vegandukan.com/collections/ultx-khana

