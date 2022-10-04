Ever since its release, Marilyn Monroe's biopic Blonde has taken over social media. For all the wrong reasons, of course. The 'well-directed' biopic Blonde, starring Ana de Armas, deviates from the ones we are used to seeing in theatres. The director sought to look into all that was hidden beneath the spotlight, luxury, and outward appearance of bliss in order to depart from the iconic image of Marilyn Monroe, whose true name was Norma Jeane. Two of the most controversial sex scenes that has the people talking are: Marilyn Monroe "coerced" into performing oral sex to John F. Kennedy (even though he is never named) apart from that the Marilyn Monroe's threesome sex scene with Charlie "Cass" Chaplin Jr. and Edward "Eddy" G. Robinson Jr. These scenes are all being slammed by Twitterati for being exploitative Blonde Movie XXX Sex Scenes and Ana de Armas Topless Videos Leaked on Pornhub and Reddit; Everything You Need To Know!

Monroe Coerced Into Having Rumoured Oral Sex by Kennedy

It comes out that everything took place on a private plane flight. After using drugs and drinking, Marilyn was discovered unconscious on the plane's floor. Later, she showed up on the former US president's bed. Kennedy, who was on a business call at the time, poked his hand beneath the covers and told Marilyn not to "be bashful." Due to the effects of booze and barbiturates, Marilyn moved his hand while turning his head away. But the most powerful and disturbing scene occurred when Kennedy allegedly grabbed Monroe's head and forced her to engage in oral sex, according to the movie. Since then, videos of that unexpected scene have been circulated online.

Marilyn Monroe's Threesome Sex with Charlie "Cass" Chaplin Jr. and Edward "Eddy" G. Robinson Jr.

The movie also reimagines some of the celebrity's less well-known ties, such as those with actor Edward G. Robinson's son Eddy Robinson, Jr., and Charlie Chaplin's son Charlie "Cass" Chaplin, Jr. Although the movie implies that Marilyn was involved in a love relationship with the two guys, this is untrue. Since then, various reviewers have expressed their displeasure with the representation. However, everyone is curious as to whether Marilyn was actually associated with Cass and Eddy.

Twitter is furious with the sex scenes:

The JFK scene in Blonde… pic.twitter.com/wqs63brxHb — Jay (🇨🇩✌🏾) (@J_Onaka) September 28, 2022

Disgust

Dear friend, I urge you to not watch the 🎞”Blonde”,it is NOT a biopic ! Marilyn Monroe did not have abortions,3somes,an affair with JFK; MM was not raped as an adult and she wasn’t constantly sad! This is a disrespectful misogynistic🎬,and it is vile, it’s all about hype+💵 !🤮 pic.twitter.com/tn1WUERjZY — Robert James 88 (@RJames88) October 1, 2022

Everyone.

Me halfway through Blonde: “Man I hope I don’t have to see JFK do anything sexual” Me at the end of the movie: pic.twitter.com/flm00gHLuf — 🧂Syncopal Harbinger🧂 (@Shadowgoddess08) September 29, 2022

Ok

Idk what was worse, the JFK assault scene, the talking cgi fetus, Ana's constant accent slips or the writers blatant disrespect for Marilyn/lack of basic knowledge of her. Either way, Blonde should have never been made. — Sarah 🪩 (@Champagne_Pr0bs) September 28, 2022

This One Is Speaking From Heart

this scene with jfk is actually insane... andrew dominik you're going to hell #blonde pic.twitter.com/OeDdIRhtIl — 𝔠𝔥𝔯𝔦𝔰𝔱𝔦𝔫𝔢 (@underherskins) September 28, 2022

Ana De Armas-Starrer 'Blonde' XXX Sex Scenes Leaked on Pornhub & Reddit (Watch Video):

Blonde star De Armas spoke openly about her anticipated response to the nude scenes when she spoke to Variety. The 34-year-old actress was the first to comment on the scenes and she stated. She had said: "It's disgusting. It's upsetting just to think about it. I can't control it, you can't really control what they do and how they take things out of context. I don't think it gave me second thoughts, it just gave me a bad taste to think about the future of those clips."

