Pune (Maharashtra) [India], May 12: Vervotech, a leading AI-based hotel and room mapping solutions provider, proudly announced the successful achievement of SOC 2 (Service Organization Control 2) Type II & ISO 27001 certification. This milestone underscores Vervotech's dedication to maintaining the highest standards of data security and privacy for its clients.

Vervotech platform is purpose-built with AI-native mapping APIs, allowing online travel businesses to provide accurate hotel and room data that is free from errors and duplicates.

Vervotech's SOC 2 Type II & ISO 27001 certifications are a result of a thorough and systematic audit conducted by an independent third-party assessor. This audit examined and validated the effectiveness of Vervotech's information security policies, procedures, and controls, ensuring that they meet or exceed the stringent criteria as established by The American Institute of Certified Public Accounts (AICPA).

Speaking about the new compliance & certification, Vervotech CTO Dharmesndra Ladi said, "Our clients' trust and data privacy & security have always been at the center of our business, and this is why we're proud to be able to offer this peace of mind to our clients."

"This achievement demonstrates the hard work our team has done to ensure that security and compliance are woven into every aspect of our solutions," he added.

This compliance & certification solidifies Vervotech in the industry and allows the company to expand its partnerships with online travel businesses who seek to only work with certified & regulatory-compliant mapping technology provider.

