Business News | VGN Homes Celebrates Strong Launch Success of VGN Meridian Heights in Chennai

VMPL

New Delhi [India], May 11: VGN Homes has recorded a highly successful launch for VGN Meridian Heights, its affordable luxury plotted development in Gerugambakkam. Strategically located between Porur, Pallavaram, and Guindy, the project has witnessed an overwhelming response, reinforcing the brand's strong connect with today's homebuyers and investors.

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Within a short span of its launch (Date of Launch - 03rd, 04th & 5th Apr 2026), VGN Meridian Heights generated over 2,000 responses and site visits by achieving 100+ bookings, a clear indicator of robust market demand and positive buyer sentiment.

This success also reflects VGN Homes' deep understanding of evolving buyer preferences, delivering the right mix of location advantage, pricing, and lifestyle offering. Positioned at nearly half the price of established markets like Porur and Manapakkam, the project has attracted both first-time buyers and seasoned investors looking for high-growth opportunities and value for money invested.

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Investors and homebuyers are flocking to the development, recognizing the 4X growth potential fuelled by its proximity to the upcoming Metro station, Chennai International Airport, and major IT hubs.

This overwhelming response - characterized by over 300 high-intent site visits in a single weekend signals a massive shift in buyer sentiment toward "smart-luxury" plotted developments that offer both lifestyle and high-yield investment potential.

"Gerugambakkam is no longer just an emerging suburb; it is now a high-appreciation corridor at the heart of Chennai's expansion," said Mr. V.N. Devados, Chairman & MD of VGN Homes. "The record-breaking numbers at Meridian Heights prove that today's buyer values the VGN legacy of trust and our commitment to delivering future-ready infrastructure at a price point that makes sense."

The strong launch performance underscores not just the success of a project, but the continued confidence in VGN Homes and the rising momentum of Chennai's plotted development segment.

Backed by over 83 years of legacy, 1000+ acres of layout developed & delivered, and the trust of 65,000+ happy customers, VGN Homes continues to set benchmarks in Chennai's real estate space. As its 261st project, VGN Meridian Heights stands as yet another milestone in the company's journey of creating value-driven, future-ready communities within in city.

For more information about VGN Meridian Heights (RERA Number: TNRERA/1/LO/1078/2026), visit www.vgnhomes.org, www.vgnmeridianheights.com or call 044-4002 4033, 044-6965 6933

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