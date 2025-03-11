BusinessWire India

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 11: VIBGYOR Group of Schools, a leading network of K-12 schools, has been honored with the Gold Award for Outstanding School Group in Tech Practices at the 2nd Edition of the TechEdu India Awards 2025. The award was accepted by Ms. Anne Dias, Director - Academics, Quality Assurance, and Trainings, VIBGYOR Group of Schools, and was presented by Sandeep Sangve, Deputy Director of Education, Maharashtra. This prestigious recognition highlights VIBGYOR's transformative use of technology to enhance learning, improve operational efficiency, and future-proof education across its 39 campuses. In addition to this accolade, Kiranjit Pannu, CEO of VIBGYOR Group of Schools, was invited as a distinguished panelist at the ET TechEdu India Summit 2025. As part of the session "Shaping the Future of Education: Vision for 2030 Smart Schools", he joined industry leaders in an insightful discussion on how digital learning, AI-driven education models, and smart classrooms are redefining the learning experience. Mr. Pannu emphasised the need for schools to embrace technology as a catalyst for meaningful education, ensuring that students not only consume knowledge but also create, collaborate, and innovate in an increasingly digital world. "At VIBGYOR, we don't just adopt technology--we integrate it into the very fabric of education to create immersive, intuitive, and future-ready learning experiences," said Kiranjit Pannu, CEO of VIBGYOR Group of Schools. "Our vision is to ensure that every student and educator benefits from cutting-edge tools that foster creativity, critical thinking, and collaboration. This recognition fuels our commitment to pushing the boundaries of innovation, ensuring that our students are not just prepared for the future but are poised to lead it." Over the past three years, VIBGYOR has strategically implemented state-of-the-art technologies, benefiting 50,000 students and 6,500 staff members. Key advancements include:

* AI-driven recruitment tools to attract top educators. VIBGYOR leverages artificial intelligence to identify and onboard the most qualified educators who align with its vision for tech-integrated learning. These tools analyse candidate profiles, teaching methodologies, and subject expertise, ensuring that every classroom is led by educators who can harness technology to enhance student engagement and outcomes.

* Apple-certified labs and immersive learning environments for personalised, engaging education. Equipped with cutting-edge Apple devices and software, these labs foster interactive learning experiences in subjects like coding, digital arts, and STEM education. By integrating augmented reality (AR) and virtual reality (VR), students gain hands-on exposure to complex concepts, making learning more engaging and experiential.

* Robotics and AI labs to develop students' problem-solving and critical-thinking skills. VIBGYOR has integrated robotics and AI education into its curriculum, enabling students to work on real-world applications such as automation, coding, and machine learning. These labs not only spark creativity but also prepare students for future careers in technology, engineering, and data sciences.

* Learning Management Systems (LMS), Robotic Process Automation (RPA), and AI-powered analytics to enhance academic outcomes and operational efficiency. The LMS ensures that students and teachers have seamless access to course materials, assignments, and real-time progress tracking. Meanwhile, RPA automates administrative tasks, freeing up educators to focus on teaching, and AI-powered analytics provide personalised insights to optimise learning strategies.

* Intelligent building management systems, centralised device monitoring, and advanced surveillance mechanisms to ensure campus safety and efficiency. Smart campus infrastructure allows for energy-efficient resource management, ensuring sustainable operations while reducing operational costs. Centralised surveillance and device monitoring enhance security, providing real-time tracking and rapid response capabilities.

Sustainability is a core focus for VIBGYOR, with initiatives such as green technologies, paperless processes, and an eco-friendly approach integrated across all campuses. By embracing AI-powered tutoring, data-driven insights, and immersive learning technologies such as augmented and virtual reality, VIBGYOR continues to set new benchmarks in digital education, equipping students with personalised learning pathways, real-time feedback, and future-ready skills. This award reaffirms VIBGYOR's leadership in educational technology and its unwavering dedication to revolutionising learning experiences for the next generation.

