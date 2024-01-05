Gandhinagar (Gujarat) [India], January 5 (ANI): A pre-Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit event focused particularly on holistic healthcare was held in Gandhinagar on Friday, bringing various stakeholders to delve into the much-important health sector. Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel participated in the event.

The theme of the event was 'Holistic Healthcare: Good Health and Wellbeing'.

Gujarat's commitment to this holistic healthcare approach involves not only treating illnesses but also promoting wellness and preventive measures, fostering a healthier population and reducing the burden on the healthcare system.

Friday's event particularly focused on promoting the pharmaceuticals and medical devices sector, technology-transforming healthcare, and promoting holistic healthcare.

"Up to now, Vibrant Gujarat has been focusing on the pharmaceutical sector. This is the first time I think the entire gamut of the wellness industry is incorporated into the seminar. It includes healthcare, pharmaceuticals, non-traditional allopathic medicines, Ayush medicines, wellness centres, yoga and other things," said Dr Sunil Parekh, Corporate Affairs and Strategic Advisor, Zydus Life Science Group.

"Traditionally, those who are in Ayurveda and homoeopathy were not counted earlier, but this seminar today saw their participation. The biggest advantage of this Vibrant Gujarat summit is that it brings the whole sector together," Parekh added.

In this edition of Vibrant Gujarat, he said the Pharma sector as a whole has so far committed Rs 18,300 crores of new investment. Of that investment commitment, he said his company Zydus signed an investment MoU worth Rs 5,000 crores.

Phillis Kim, Senior Health Specialist at the World Bank, said, "We will be talking about the transition in disease burden, globally as well as here in India, and we are very excited to be here, talking about holistic healthcare. The World Bank has already invested USD 350 million here in Gujarat to be working with the government."

Rahul Pandey, Senior Operations Officer, World Bank, said the partnership between the World Bank and Gujarat government is to focus on primary healthcare, healthcare and education for adolescent girls, improve disease surveillance capacity, and improve the overall quality of healthcare.

"This partnership will continue for the next five years, and we hope that our objectives will be met in collaboration with the Gujarat government," Pandey added.

Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit, an event conceptualised in 2003 under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, then the Chief Minister of Gujarat, the event has today evolved into one of the most reputed global forums for business networking, knowledge sharing and strategic partnerships for inclusive socio-economic development.

The 10th Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit is scheduled for January 10-12, 2024 in Gandhinagar. It will be inaugurated by Narendra Modi and the central theme of the summit is 'Gateway to the Future'. (ANI)

