New Delhi [India], October 31: As India lights up in festive spirit, Vietjet, Vietnam's leading new-age airline, has joined hands with Kempegowda International Airport Bengaluru (BLR Airport) to celebrate this festive season of togetherness, prosperity, and homecoming. This initiative captures the essence of the season, encouraging travelers to reunite with their loved ones and celebrate moments that truly matter.

To mark this festive period, Vietjet and BLR Airport, have launched a special Homecoming campaign featuring attractive fares and celebratory experiences. Travelers can seamlessly fly from Bengaluru to Vietnam's key destinations and onwards to Vietjet's vast international network across Asia and Australia.

To celebrate the true spirit of togetherness and, Vietjet has also launched "Light Up Diwali with Vietjet" campaign with exciting offers that includes exclusive festive fares and limited-time deals, making it easier for travellers to plan their journeys home or to their favorite destinations.

Vietjet has announced its 3 Golden Days Promotion, running from October 29 to October 31, 2025, offering travelers the chance to book flights at fares starting from INR 11 (excluding taxes and fees). The promotional fares are valid for travel between December 1, 2025, and May 27, 2026, excluding peak holiday periods.

"At Vietjet, we are delighted to be part of this joyous occasion and to connect hearts across nations during Diwali. This festival is about joy and new beginnings, and there's no better way than flying to your dream destination with Vietjet," said a spokesperson for the airline.

As travel demand continues to rise from South India, Vietjet's growing presence at Bengaluru plays an important role in expanding cultural and business ties between India and Vietnam.

Vietjet's campaign is now live for bookings through www.vietjetair.com and the Vietjet mobile app. Travellers can avail of promotional fares during the limited offer period, subject to seat availability and applicable terms and conditions.

With this initiative, Vietjet and Kempegowda International Airport Bengaluru aim to make this Diwali truly special -- one that celebrates connection, travel, and the warmth of coming home.

The new-age carrier Vietjet has not only revolutionized the aviation industry in Vietnam but also been a pioneering airline across the region and around the world. With a focus on cost management ability, effective operations, and performance, applying the latest technology to all activities and leading the trend, Vietjet offers flying opportunities with cost-saving and flexible fares as well as diversified services to meet customers' demands.

Vietjet is a fully-fledged member of International Air Transport Association (IATA) with the IATA Operational Safety Audit (IOSA) certificate. As Vietnam's largest private carrier, the airline has been awarded the highest ranking for safety with 7 stars by the world's only safety and product rating website airlineratings.com and listed as one of the world's 50 best airlines for healthy financing and operations by Airfinance Journal in many consecutive years. The airline has also been named as Best Low-Cost Carrier by renowned organizations such as Skytrax, CAPA, Airline Ratings, and many others.

Vietjet Airlines currently holds the record for the most direct routes between Vietnam and India, connecting major cities like Hanoi, Ho Chi Minh City, and Da Nang with New Delhi, Mumbai, and Ahmedabad. This extensive network underscores Vietjet's commitment to enhancing travel experiences and cultural exchange between Vietnam and India.

www.vietjetair.com

