PRNewswire

Singapore, August 20: ViewQwest, one of Southeast Asia's fastest-growing telecommunications and network security service providers, today announced the appointment of Peter Molloy as its new Chief Growth Officer (CGO), leading the Group Enterprise Business. Based at the Group Headquarters in Singapore and reporting directly to the CEO, Peter will spearhead ViewQwest's enterprise expansion across Singapore, Malaysia, Hong Kong SAR, the Philippines -- and the broader Asia-Pacific market.

Also Read | Vice President Election 2025: NDA Candidate CP Radhakrishnan Files Nomination for VP Poll, PM Narendra Modi Accompanies Him (Watch Video).

* Enterprise technology leader Peter Molloy joins ViewQwest to accelerate enterprise expansion and deliver next-generation network and security services across APAC.

Peter's appointment comes on the back of ViewQwest's strong growth momentum -- including its successful entry into Hong Kong, continued wins in large enterprise projects across the region, and the expansion of customer sites in North and Southeast Asia. With this solid trajectory, the company is doubling down on growth by bringing in a proven leader to scale its Enterprise Business to the next level.

Also Read | What Is Microsoft Tech Support Scam? Know the Modus Operandi As Raebareli-Based Scammer Caught Red-Handed.

"ViewQwest has demonstrated that an agile, focused Asian player can go head-to-head with global incumbents and win," said Vignesa Moorthy, Chief Executive Officer, ViewQwest. "Peter's arrival marks a step-change in our growth journey as we continue to challenge conventions, build next-generation enterprise network and security offerings, and deliver greater value to our customers across APAC."

As CGO, Peter will lead and scale ViewQwest's enterprise sales teams to introduce new technologies and services, identify and execute on new market entry strategies, and build strategic partnerships to accelerate time-to-market. His mandate is to expand ViewQwest's high-value customer base, and reinforce the company's leadership in innovative network and security services.

Peter brings over 25 years of leadership experience in enterprise technology sales, having worked with global leaders such as Cisco, Palo Alto Networks, NetApp, Firescope, Tintri, and Computer Associates. Throughout his career, he has built and led high-performance teams, driven rapid business growth, and delivered innovative solutions to customers across the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China regions. Before his corporate career, Peter served 12 years in the Australian Army, retiring as a Major -- a background that speaks to his discipline, strategic thinking, and leadership under pressure. He also carries an entrepreneurial edge, having founded start-ups earlier in his career -- aligning closely with ViewQwest's culture of agility, speed, and bias for disruption.

"I'm excited to join ViewQwest at such a defining moment," said Peter Molloy, Chief Growth Officer, ViewQwest. "The company has already shown its ability to punch above its weight, and I look forward to building on this momentum -- growing the enterprise business, launching new solutions, and expanding our presence across Asia Pacific."

With Peter focusing on Enterprise, Benjamin Tan, Chief Commercial Officer, will now sharpen his leadership on scaling the Wholesale Business -- expanding ViewQwest's international connectivity, strengthening IP transit and peering partnerships, and shaping the next generation of wholesale services for telcos, OTTs, hyperscalers, and global carriers.

"Together, the strengthened leadership team positions ViewQwest to capture the immense opportunities ahead -- advancing our mission to be the preferred network and security partner in the region", concludes Moorthy.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PRNewswire. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)