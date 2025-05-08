VMPL

Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], May 8: As India saw over 9.6 million visa applications in 2023--with more than 1 lakh rejections--tech startup Visament has launched a new centralized dashboard and unveiled a suite of AI-driven solutions aimed at reducing visa rejection rates by up to 50%.

With global mobility on the rise, the demand for efficient, error-free visa processing has never been higher. Visament, a SaaS platform tailored for immigration consultancies and visa applicants, is addressing this need with advanced automation, document verification, and real-time tracking tools.

The newly launched Centralized Dashboard enables Indians as well as NRIs to manage multiple visa applications in one place. It offers real-time updates, centralized document uploads, and status monitoring for family or personal visa cases--eliminating the need for fragmented communication across multiple channels.

"Visa rejections often happen due to small documentation errors or missed compliance steps. Our AI identifies and flags these issues before submission, allowing users to correct them proactively," said the founding team at Visament.

The company also offers error-proofing services for Schengen visa applicants, where rejection rates touched 18% last year. Visament's system performs pre-submission document audits and applies country-specific validation rules to minimize risks.

In a regionally focused move, Visament has expanded its services in Punjab, catering to the large population of Indians bound for UK and Canada--who make up nearly 65% of outbound migration from the area. These regional services include customized documentation kits, vernacular language support, and OCI card processing.

Over 100 immigration firms across India, UAE, Canada, and Australia currently use Visament's CRM and automation platform to streamline their operations.

"As visa policies grow stricter, applicants and consultants alike need technology they can trust," the company added. "Visament is here to bring structure, support, and speed to the entire visa journey."

The company plans further integration of AI-driven document analysis and regional expansion in the coming quarters.

