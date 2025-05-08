Sunny Deol set the internet on fire in 2024 after he announced Border 2, a follow-up to his 1997 blockbuster Border, directed by JP Dutta. The war drama also featured Suniel Shetty, Akshaye Khanna, Jackie Shroff and Sudesh Berry in lead roles. Known for his epic war scenes and soulful songs including the popular "Sandese Aate Hai" crooned by Sonu Nigam, the sequel for the film has stirred a wave of excitement among fans, Amid this, it was reported been confirmed that Sonu Nigam and Arijit Singh, two of the biggest names in Indian music have come together for a new song in Border 2 titled "Sandese Aate Hai 2.0". ‘Border 2’: Shoot for Sunny Deol and Varun Dhawan’s War Drama Halted Due to Rains; ‘Jaat’ Star Shares Fun BTS Video With Pakoras and Chai.

Sonu Nigam, Arijit Singh Join Hands for ‘Border 2’ Song ‘Sandese Aate Hain 2.0’

According to a report in Pinkvilla, a source close to the development has confirmed that T-Series Film's Bhushan Kumar has acquired the rights for the iconic song from the original stakeholders for INR 10 crore. As per the report, "Sandese Aate Hai is the soul of Border, and the producer has left no stone unturned to get the rights for a record sum. It’s the highest that a producer has spent to recreate a melody, but Bhushan knows the importance of Sandese Aate Hai in Border, and is confident that the patriotic song will reap rich dividends in long run"

Watch ‘Sandese Aate Hai’ Lyrical Video:

It was also revealed that "Sandese Aate Hai 2.0" will speak about the hardships of the soldiers, including the tunes and beats of the cult song with a modern touch. The source further added, "The work on Sandese Aate Hai 2.0 has been going on for the longest time and the makers have cracked a version that justifies the legacy of the first part. While the original song was sung by Sonu Nigam and Roop Kumar Rathod, Sandese Aate Hai 2.0 will be sung by Sonu Nigam with Arijit Singh. This is clearly being positioned as the biggest song of Indian Cinema. The song will be picturized on Sunny Deol, Varun Dhawan, and Diljit Dosanjh among others." 'Border 2': Sunny Deol Begins Shoot for War Drama Co-Starring Varun Dhawan and Diljit Dosanjh in Dehradun; 'Jaat' Star Shares Video of Beautiful Sunset From Location.

A Glimpse From ‘Border 2’ Set

View this post on Instagram A post shared by tseriesfilms (@tseriesfilms)

Helmed by Kesari, directed by Anurag Singh, Border 2 is reportedly inspired by the 1999 Kargil War. The first film of the franchise was based on the 1971 India-Pakistan war. Border 2 also stars Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh and Suniel Shetty's son, Ahaan Shetty, in lead roles.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 08, 2025 05:12 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).