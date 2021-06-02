Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], June 2 (ANI/PNN): We all have at one point pulled out our dictionaries after reading tweets or listening to speeches of scholars like Shashi Tharoor.

However, cramming a dictionary seems like a humongous task for any individual. Rahul Parashar was on a similar journey of developing his vocabulary when he came across the idea of Vocabmetry. He wanted a mathematical substratum through which words can flow like an algebraic equation.

By applying his ideas and imaginations, he found some of the most unique and eccentric methods for learning English words. He has broken down over 5,500 words into different parts and named them as three different coordinates and associated them with various comic characters. In these 5,500 words, each word has its own short story which simplifies the process of learning. This method of learning is so unique that Rahul even attained a patent for the same.

With the growing competition in 21st Century through exams like UPSE, CLAT, CAT, GRE, etc. a good command of English along with all the other subjects is a must. Considering the workload of a student prepping for competitive exams, they have to work smart and not hard.

This is where Rahul brings in Vocabmetry. One can very easily forget the meaning of a word after reading it from a dictionary in a few days, but when learning a word from Vocabmetry with 110 comic characters and three coordinates, it gets impregnated in the mind of learners.

Rahul while sharing his experience of teaching over 600 students in Bhopal and Delhi felt proud. Many of his students have bagged awards by learning through Vocabmetry. He also shared that one of his youngest students Anmol of KG II was able to pick up so many English words that he has gone into Limca Book of records.

He believes that in the current environment of education, no one can escape from English. If one has to acquire a skill for their lifetime it is only logical that they should be good at the same. Thus, intervention at a ground level is required and for the same Rahul is in the process of tying up with over 10 schools of the city to incorporate Vocabmetry in their syllabus.

Rahul loved mathematics as a student and when he was preparing for the exam of Charted Accountancy, he applied his formulas to understand words. Now that he has successfully done it for the words in English, he plans to simplify concepts of science by his unconventional methods. It will be very interesting to see what Rahul Parashar will bring to us in the future next.

