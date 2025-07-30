PNN

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 30: Protein isn't just for bodybuilders. It's a critical nutrient our body needs every single day. Yet studies show that 8 out of 10 Indians don't meet their recommended daily protein intake. That's because our diets are largely cereal-based and low in high-quality protein - especially in vegetarian or plant-forward households.

Over time, this silent deficiency can lead to low energy, poor immunity, frequent fatigue, and even muscle loss, all without showing up on a blood test. And for many, regular meals alone don't deliver enough protein.

This is where protein supplementation can help. Not as a shortcut, but as a simple, effective way to support what your diet might be missing. Among the most convenient options are protein bars.

It's not hard to find a protein bar these days. What's hard is finding one that actually works for your body. One that delivers real protein, doesn't load you up with sugar, digests well, and doesn't leave a strange aftertaste. A closer look at the functional snacks market reveals that most protein bars are either heavy on sugar, too synthetic, or hard to digest.

Even those that promise high protein often miss the bigger picture - nutrition doesn't work in isolation. It needs balance, absorption, and ingredients the body recognizes. For most people trying to eat better or stay active, the current options often feel like a compromise - on health, on taste, or both.

This is where Voll Sante steps in with its new plant protein bar, Voll Pro. Designed for modern Indian consumers who want more from their snacks, the bar is packed with 26 grams of high-quality plant protein - one of the highest protein counts per bar in its category. It's formulated to support not just muscle recovery, but also gut health and daily energy.

Unlike conventional bars, Voll Pro combines pea and rice protein to offer a more complete amino acid profile. Together, they deliver a powerful mix of BCAAs and essential nutrients without relying on dairy or animal-based ingredients. And while many still assume that dairy protein is inherently superior, emerging research shows otherwise. Plant-based proteins not only support muscle growth, but are also associated with lower blood pressure, reduced LDL-cholesterol, decreased levels of C-reactive protein (CRP), and decreased inflammation. That makes them a smarter long-term choice for heart health and metabolic wellness.

But protein is only part of the story. Voll Pro includes added fiber, prebiotics, and probiotics to support digestion and improve how well the body actually absorbs the nutrients it consumes. This makes a big difference when it comes to consistency and long-term impact. The bar also brings in the goodness of six everyday greens - spirulina, moringa, wheatgrass, spinach, amla, and alfalfa. These ingredients not only boost nutritional value but also reflect a deeper focus on real, functional health.

The formulation is free from added sugar, gluten, and lactose, making it suitable for those trying to manage weight or avoid blood sugar spikes. There's also a common misconception that plant protein doesn't taste as good as whey - but Voll Pro challenges that idea. Despite being rich in fiber and protein, it doesn't compromise on flavour. With a crunchy texture and a caramel taste, the bar is easy to eat and built for repeat use - something many health snacks struggle with.

Voll Pro is not just for fitness enthusiasts. It's made for anyone who wants to energise their day with clean, plant-based energy. Whether you're a runner, a gym-goer, a busy professional or simply someone looking for a smarter snack, it fits easily into daily life without adding complexity to your routine.

There's growing awareness now that wellness is not about extremes. It's about better choices, backed by science and made easier through products that are both effective and enjoyable. With Voll Pro, Voll Sante brings this idea to life - offering a protein bar that's not just about muscle, but about balance, absorption, and everyday health.

