Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 27: Voltas, a leading name in the home appliances industry and India's No. 1 AC company, is proud to announce its foray into the Water Heater segment with the introduction of the Voltas Water Heaters. The product range is available across the country starting October 2023. The products are also available across online channels. This expansion marks Voltas' foray into the water heater market, and reinforces the company's vision of becoming a one-stop solution provider for all home appliances.

Water Heaters are a thriving category in the Indian market, with an annual demand of approximately 5 million units. The segment has experienced consistent growth of 10-12% year on year, with a selling window of almost 10 months in a year. In terms of distribution channels, electrical segments have been the primary contributors to water heater sales, closely followed by white goods retail outlets, sanitary ware, and hardware stores. With the introduction of water heaters, besides its extensive Distribution and Retail network, Voltas aims to tap into the electrical channel and expand its sub-dealer base for the aftermarket business.

Key Features of Voltas Water Heaters

* QUARTZLINE COATING: Advance Micro Technology providing ultra-strong steel single line welded tank

* COPPER ELEMENT: 100% copper for superior heating

* TEMPERATURE CONTROLLER: Adjustable knob to set between 30°c to 75°c for power saving

* POLYURETHANE INSULATION: High density insulation for maximum energy saving

* HIGH WORKING PRESSURE: 8 bar pressure for high rise building

* FLEXIBLE HYDRANT: Multi-function safety valve

* PRE-CALIBRATED THERMOSTAT: Saves energy with accurate temperature reading

The Voltas Water Heaters range comes with state-of-the-art features that highlight the company's focus on providing products that cater to the evolving needs of its consumers. The product range includes both Instant and Storage water heaters available in various capacities of 10, 15 and 25 litre capacity tailored to suit the diverse requirements of the Indian market. Whether its instant or storage for larger families, the Voltas Water Heaters range has the perfect solution. Among the features that stand out are the innovative Quartzline Technology that suits Indian water conditions fitted with 100% copper element which provides faster and more efficient heating, as well as improved safety with the inclusion of a multi-functional safety valve. Additionally, the entire range of storage water heaters comes with 6 level safety system tested and certified for IPX4 water splash safety which provides advanced protection features for enhanced security, and 100% copper for superior heating. These features, coupled with the five-star rating, ensure that customers get the best value for their money with Voltas' Water Heaters.

Unveiling the new range of product, Pradeep Bakshi, MD & CEO of Voltas Limited, said, "We are thrilled to introduce our innovative Voltas Water Heaters range in the Indian market. With the arrival of festival season, the demand for hot water solutions have seen a considerable uptick, making this the perfect time for this new product launch. As we expand our product portfolio, we remain committed to providing our customers with smart and reliable solutions that enhance their daily lives. With advanced features, energy efficiency, and a wide range of options, our Voltage Water Heaters are designed to meet the evolving needs of Indian households. We are confident that this new range will not only offer convenience and comfort but also contribute to energy savings. Voltas continues to drive innovation and aims to be at the forefront of delivering superior products that make a positive impact in the lives of our valued customers."

According to market projections, besides the extreme weather conditions; the increasing real estate footprint and increasing disposable incomes in India will lead to a surge in the penetration of electrical water heaters. Currently estimated to be installed in 14% of households, it is expected that more than 21% of Indian households will have electrical water heaters within the next five years. Voltas is strategically positioned to leverage this growth and capture a significant market share with its innovative product offerings.

About Voltas Limited:

Voltas Limited is a premier air conditioning and engineering solutions provider and a projects specialist. Founded in India in 1954, Voltas Limited is part of the Tata Group, and in addition to Room Air Conditioners, Voltas also has Air Coolers, Air Purifiers, Water Dispensers, Water Coolers, Commercial Refrigeration and Commercial Air Conditioning products in its portfolio. Voltas is one of the leading companies within the Tata group and is the undisputed market leader in room air conditioners in India, with a footprint of over 25,000+ customer touchpoints. It has also recently launched its range of Voltas Beko Home Appliances, through its JV in India, in equal partnership with Arcelik.

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2050298/Voltas_Logo.jpg

