New Delhi [India], February 23: Vefa Lifesciences, a rapidly expanding healthcare company committed to advancing neurological wellness, has announced the launch of Neurovorin-15, Leucovorin Calcium (Folinic Acid) formulation, in India. This launch represents a significant milestone in the company's continued mission to support patients through science-driven, evidence-based therapeutic solutions

Leucovorin Calcium is a biologically active form of folate that plays a crucial role in folate metabolism. It is increasingly being evaluated in clinical contexts where Folate Receptor Autoantibody (FRAAs) positivity and cerebral folate deficiency are suspected. In children with Autism, disruptions in folate pathways have emerged as an area of growing scientific and clinical interest, particularly in cases where the utilization of conventional folic acid may be compromised.

Through this launch, Vefa Lifesciences seeks to support clinicians by offering a globally benchmarked Leucovorin Calcium formulation manufactured in compliance with stringent quality and safety standards. The company emphasizes that its approach is firmly grounded in science, ethics, and responsible communication, in alignment with India's regulatory framework governing prescription-based therapies.

Beyond its pharmaceutical and nutritional portfolio, Vefa Lifesciences has demonstrated a sustained commitment to neurodiversity and social inclusion. Through its Art for Autism initiative, the company has actively promoted awareness, acceptance, and creative empowerment for individuals with Autism--reinforcing the belief that neurological differences deserve dignity, opportunity, and visibility.

In recognition of its innovation-driven and patient-centric approach, Vefa Lifesciences received the prestigious CMPL National Award last year for introducing India's first time-release melatonin gummies formulation, a landmark achievement highlighting the company's ability to translate advanced science into meaningful healthcare solutions.

Commenting on the launch, Mr. B. B. Nanda, CEO of Vefa Lifesciences, stated that the company remains committed to developing state-of-the-art, globally aligned formulations aimed at supporting the overall development and quality of life of children and individuals living with neurological conditions. He added that the launch of Leucovorin Calcium further strengthens Vefa Lifesciences' long-term vision of integrating scientific rigor with compassion and social responsibility.

Sharing his clinical perspective, Dr. Deepak Gupta, Senior Consultant, Child & Adolescent Psychiatry, Sir Ganga Ram Hospital, and Founder & Director, Centre for Child & Adolescent Wellbeing (CCAW), said:

"Leucovorin is a promising molecule, and we have been using it in clinical practice for several years. In our experience, it has shown encouraging outcomes in areas such as cognition, speech, and language in children with Autism Spectrum Disorder."

Dr. Gupta further highlighted findings from a paper recently presented at a national conference (77th Annual Conference of the Indian Psychiatric Society), which reported that 48.95% of children showed improvement in speech and communication, 44.79% showed improvement in comprehension and cognitive engagement, 20.83% showed improvement in eye contact, and 18% showed improvement in behavior regulation.

Vefa Lifesciences aims to remain at the forefront--bridging evidence-based innovation with meaningful social impact.

For more information, please visit www.vefalife.com

