Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 13: Dun & Bradstreet India, a global leader in business decisioning data and analytics, in collaboration with the Department of Micro, Small & Medium Enterprises and Textiles (MSME&T), Government of West Bengal, has prepared a report on 'Strategy for Unlocking Export Potential for MSMEs in West Bengal.' The report was released by Dr Manoj Pant, IAS chief Secretary, Government of West Bengal at the 8th edition of the Bengal Global Business Summit (BGBS) on February 6, 2025, in Kolkata in the Sectoral Session on International Trade chaired by Sanjay Budhia.

This comprehensive analysis highlights key sectors with strong export potential and explores the advantages of Free Trade Agreements (FTAs). It identifies critical areas where West Bengal can sharpen its export focus, with emphasis on six high-growth sectors: Gems & Jewellery, Metal Products, Chemicals, Handicrafts, Textiles & Leather, and Agriculture & Food Processing where West Bengal has a strong footprint.

Focusing on these sectors toward export orientation will help West Bengal position itself as a leading export hub. With a clear and actionable strategy, the report empowers businesses and policymakers to drive growth and unlock new opportunities for the region.

Speaking about the release of the report, Shri Rajesh Pandey- Principal Secretary Department of MSME&T Government of West Bengal, said, "MSME &Textile Department under the visionary and dynamic leadership of the Hon'ble Chief Minister has been taking multifarious initiatives to notch up the export value chain and position the state to a leading position in the export sector by leveraging the intrinsic advantages of high class infrastructure, skilled work force and conducive ecosystem prevailing in the state. This report will identify the areas of further intervention for focused and accelerated development in the export arena."

On the release of the report, Preeta Misra, Senior Director - Credibility & Business Insights Group, ESG and SME, Dun & Bradstreet India, said, "We are excited to unveil this strategic report, which serves as a key step in unlocking the vast export potential of MSMEs in West Bengal. By focusing on high-growth sectors and leveraging key trade agreements, we believe this will drive the growth of MSMEs, opening new global market opportunities. This initiative not only strengthens West Bengal's position as a leading export hub but also fosters long-term economic growth and sustainability in the region, creating a robust ecosystem for business expansion and international trade."

About Bengal Global Business Summit 2025:

Bengal Global Business Summit (BGBS) is the flagship summit of the Government of West Bengal. The summit envisions to bring together policymakers, corporate leaders, business delegations, entrepreneurs, academia, and think-tanks from around the globe with the purpose of making strategic and business alliances as well as to learn about the industrial ecosystem and business friendly initiatives of the state.

The 8th Bengal Global Business Summit will have Plenary Sessions, Sectoral sessions for focus sectors, Country sessions with partner countries, and B2Bs & B2Gs meetings to expand networks and meet potential partners. The avenues of collaborations spread across multidimensional spectrum of sectors.

For details, you can visit Bengal Global Business Summit 2025 here.

About Dun & Bradstreet:

Dun & Bradstreet, a leading global provider of business decisioning data and analytics, enables companies around the world to improve their business performance. Dun & Bradstreet's Data Cloud fuels solutions and delivers insights that empower customers to accelerate revenue, lower cost, mitigate risk and transform their businesses. Since 1841, companies of every size have relied on Dun & Bradstreet to help them manage risk and reveal opportunity. For more information on Dun & Bradstreet, please visit www.dnb.com.

Dun & Bradstreet Information Services India Private Limited is headquartered in Mumbai and provides clients with data-driven products and technology-driven platforms to help them take faster and more accurate decisions across finance, risk, compliance, information technology and marketing. Working towards Government of India's vision of creating an Atmanirbhar Bharat (Self-Reliant India) by supporting the Make in India initiative, Dun & Bradstreet India has a special focus on helping entrepreneurs enhance their visibility, increase their credibility, expand access to global markets, and identify potential customers & suppliers, while managing risk and opportunity.

India is also the home to Dun & Bradstreet Technology & Corporate Services LLP, which is the Global Capabilities Center (GCC) of Dun & Bradstreet supporting global technology delivery using cutting-edge technology. Located at Hyderabad, the GCC has a highly skilled workforce of over 500 employees, and focuses on enhanced productivity, economies of scale, consistent delivery processes and lower operating expenses.

Visit www.dnb.co.in for more information or write to us at india@dnb.com.

