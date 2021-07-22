Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], July 22 (ANI/NewsVoir): Whatfix, a leader in Digital Adoption Solutions ("DAS"), today announced a new addition to their technology partnership with Microsoft to support enterprises in adopting the Microsoft Dynamics 365 Suite.

This new full integration supports Dynamics 365 Sales, Marketing, Customer Service and Field Service modules. Through this strategic partnership, enterprises will be able to access Whatfix's fully integrated, no-code DAP (Digital Adoption Platform) to improve employee onboarding and training, support and change management, while unlocking the full value of Microsoft Dynamics 365 to enable enterprise teams to exceed revenue and growth goals.

Whatfix is already a part of the Microsoft ISV Connect program and has developed several integrations for other Microsoft products including Whatfix Assist, a content search and sharing apps for Microsoft Teams.

As more enterprise teams are distributed and working remotely, traditional in-person training is falling short. With Whatfix for Dynamics 365, application leaders can leverage all of Whatfix's existing capabilities including step-by-step guidance, self-help, automation and content management. Whatfix can be deployed quickly without the need for complex IT policies or browser extensions.

"As the world continues to evolve, enterprises are adopting new technology at a rapid pace. There are simply too many tools available for employees to utilize efficiently, which can be overwhelming and lead to burnout. As a full-feature, success-driven platform, Whatfix helps employees quickly get up to speed on the various features of Dynamics 365 without feeling overwhelmed," said Khadim Batti, CEO and Co-founder, Whatfix. "We built a fast, simple and seamlessly compatible solution for better onboarding, training, self-help and change management in real-time and on demand."

"We are excited to see Whatfix build on their Microsoft Partnership with this new release as part of the ISV Connect program," said John O'Donnell, Global Strategic ISV Alliance Manager - Biz Apps, Microsoft. "Whatfix's digital adoption solution unlocks a great deal of productivity tied up at the user level. Their ability to confront these bottlenecks with automated, personalized guidance removes obstacles for users and enables them to truly get the most from their productivity tools."

Whatfix is a Digital Adoption Solution that disrupts Application Training, Learning, and Support content by providing Contextual, Interactive, Real-Time, and Autonomous user guidance - driving additional adoption and productivity gains.

Whatfix has a proven record of increasing employee productivity by 35%, reducing training time and costs by 60%, reducing employee case tickets by 50% and increasing application data accuracy by 20%. Whatfix is based in San Jose, San Francisco, London, Melbourne, Sydney and Bangalore.

