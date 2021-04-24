New Delhi [India], April 24 (ANI/TechGig): Exactly a year ago, IIT-BHU graduate Himanshu Singh participated in the world's biggest code competition Code Gladiators not knowing where he stood among the lakhs of technologists.

His superb coding skills and tactical thinking helped him claim victory over 2.52 Lakh coders. Even before he could start working at a Bengaluru-based tech firm, his seniors recognised him quickly as 'the Code Gladiators' champion'. "Code Gladiators created a smooth walking ground for me at my first job, otherwise it would have been difficult to stand out among so many new joinees," he recollected, with a resolve to repeat his victory this year too.

His story is similar to that of Maninder Pal Singh who won the inaugural edition of Code Gladiators. He too was a freshman at a software firm when he participated at Code Gladiators in 2014. He beat 36,000-odd coders, and this victory gained him overnight fame at his firm, and helped him unlock better career prospects. Today he is working as a senior software developer in Sydney, Australia and living his dream there. Something similar happened to Vineet Paliwal in 2018 - then a director with a multinational firm - who beat 2.28 Lakh coders at Code Gladiators. He bagged an elevated role at India's biggest digital firm after his Code Gladiators win. Today he is an investor and director in a Pune-based software company.

These names and faces change year after year, but the story of zesty coders giving in all their skills, hopes and might turn their careers around remain a constant at Code Gladiators. This is an annual pedestal for lakhs of coders to benchmark their skills, network with peers from different companies, meet industry leaders and steer their career in a new direction. The event has been lauded by the Limca and the Guinness Book of World Records for maximum participation in 2015 and 2017, respectively.

TechGig Code Gladiators opened its 2021 edition recently, with cognizant, one of the world's leading professional services companies for the digital era, as its presenting partner. Last year 2.52 lakh coders, including a dozen coding masters from the US, Italy, Singapore, Ireland, Germany, Russia, Norway and Bangladesh, participated in the contest.

Presently three themes are live: UiPath RPA Hackathon, Bosch AI Hackathon and Times Internet's Machine Learning. Other than this, participants can also register for the open coding round. The competition has already garnered more than 54,000 registrations in the first 30 days. The event will end with a virtual career fair, where all participating companies will recruit from the competition participants.

Commenting on the Code Gladiators 2021 edition, Sanjay Goyal, Business Head, TimesJobs and TechGig said, "Code Gladiators is perfect talent discovery and benchmarking platform for the corporates. Finding competent developers - especially in niche technologies - is tedious and time taking. Here, the corporates get to see thousands of coders live in action, working on new-age technologies, collaborating with peers to present unique solutions to hackathon problems. For developers, Code Gladiators is the annual fest where they can benchmark their skills, assess where they stand against their peers and understand the industry dynamics. All these are vital to catapult your career to a higher level. I'm elated to announce that this year, Cognizant, one of the world's leading professional services companies for the digital era,is the presenting partner for Code Gladiators."

Allen Shaheen, EVP and Digital Engineering Head at Cognizant said, "In times of breakneck technological changes, highly competitive talent markets and diverse job requirements, problem-solving and programming skills command a premium. As a global professional services company engineering solutions to solve some of the world's most difficult engineering and social challenges. We are at the forefront of building and empowering new-age talent for the digital and networked economy. Coding challenges such as Code Gladiators provide a great platform for the best and the brightest of such talent to showcase their skills. We are proud to be the presenting sponsor for Code Gladiators 2021, one of the world's largest hackathons, and wish all participants the very best."

Registration at Code Gladiators is free athttps://www.techgig.com/codegladiators

