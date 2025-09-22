NewsVoir

New Delhi [India], September 22: Futurense Technologies has been crowned Best AI Skilling Company at the Elets World Education Summit 2025, marking a big milestone in its journey to prepare people for the future of work. The company not only teaches people how to build AI technologies but also shows them how to use AI effectively in everyday life and work. This balance between technical know-how and real-world application is what sets the company apart in today's fast-changing world. To make world-class learning more accessible, Futurense has joined hands with leading IITs, bringing top-quality AI skilling programs to learners across the country. These programs combine cutting-edge knowledge with industry-focused training, ensuring students and professionals are ready for the challenges of tomorrow.

For Futurense, this recognition is especially meaningful. Since its beginning, the company has proudly called itself an AI Skilling Company. But for them, it is more than just a name. It is their identity and mission. Futurense works on two fronts:

* Building talent that builds AI by training people with the skills to design and develop AI systems.* Enabling talent that leverages AI by helping professionals in different industries use AI tools to be more effective. This dual mission has guided Futurense's journey and helped it emerge as a trusted name in future-ready learning and workforce solutions.

Raghav Gupta, Founder and CEO of Futurense Technologies, said, "Awards may come and go, but this one is special because it carries the very identity we have stood by from the start: AI Skilling. It is not just a title for us, it is our purpose. For the whole Futurense team, this is proof that our belief in combining human potential with technology is the right path forward."

Shaping the Workforce of Tomorrow

Futurense is known for designing AI learning programs that are practical, relevant, and accessible. The company works closely with universities, corporates, and government organizations to ensure that learners gain not only technical knowledge but also real-world confidence.

Its courses cover a wide range of areas including machine learning, natural language processing, computer vision, AI in decision-making, and automation. By keeping programs hands-on and industry-focused, Futurense is making AI education inclusive and useful for professionals across levels and sectors.

Why This Award Matters

The Elets World Education Summit is one of the most respected platforms for recognizing innovation in education. Winning this award confirms Futurense's impact so far, while also motivating the company to go further. As Raghav Gupta added, "This award is not just for us, it belongs to every learner, partner, and supporter who believed in us. It pushes us to keep going, to keep building talent that creates AI, and to keep enabling people everywhere to use AI to succeed."

Futurense is India's largest AI-skilling company, on a mission to bridge the gap between academic excellence and industry needs. Through partnerships with top-tier institutions and the Futurense Leadership Council, comprising CXOs from Fortune 500 companies, it delivers future-first learning experiences that make Indian professionals globally competitive in the age of AI.

