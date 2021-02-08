Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], February 8 (ANI): IT consulting major Wipro Ltd has been named to the Human Rights Campaign Foundation's 2021 corporate equality index (CEI).

The CEI is a premier benchmarking survey and report on US corporate policies and practices relating to lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender (LGBT) workplace equality administered by the Human Rights Campaign.

This is the third time that Wipro has been included in the CEI, demonstrating its commitment to sustained diversity and inclusion efforts.

Wipro scored 95 out of 100, earning perfect marks in multiple categories including workplace protections and inclusive benefits. Wipro has also been named to the Indian equality index, demonstrating that its commitment to equality and inclusion extends to its offices around the globe.

"Cultivating a culture of inclusion and making it a way of life requires a sustained and conscious effort," said Sunita Cherian, Chief Culture Officer and Senior Vice President for Corporate Human Resources.

"This has become more important in our new remote ways of working. We are proud to be recognised by the Human Rights Campaign for our efforts as we continue to create a diverse, equitable and inclusive work environment that embodies our values of respect and openness," she said in a statement on Monday.Wipro has a history of working to advance LGBTQ+ inclusion with this mission formally included in its inclusion and diversity charter since 2018.

The decision led to important revisions to Wipro's code of business conduct, supplier code of conduct and equal opportunity policy, and meant that it will now include protection against discrimination based on gender identity and gender expression. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)