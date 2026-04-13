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PRNewswire

New Delhi [India], April 13: The Ministry of Petroleum & Natural Gas (MoPNG) has reassured citizens that LPG supplies across the country remain stable and adequate, urging consumers to avoid panic buying and continue adopting responsible consumption practices.

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With the strength of the existing distribution network, the Ministry highlighted that LPG availability is being closely monitored and managed to ensure uninterrupted access for households nationwide.

MoPNG also emphasised the growing adoption of digital platforms for LPG bookings, with nearly 95% of consumers now using online modes such as IVRS, SMS, WhatsApp, and mobile applications. Consumers are encouraged to continue using these convenient and efficient digital channels to avoid crowding at distributorships and ensure seamless service delivery.

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