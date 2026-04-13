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The Maharashtra government has announced that legendary playback singer Asha Bhosle, who passed away on Sunday at the age of 92, will be cremated with full state honours. The funeral is scheduled to take place at Mumbai’s iconic Shivaji Park today, April 13, 2026, at 4:00 PM. Bhosle, whose career spanned over eight decades and defined the sound of Indian cinema, died of multi-organ failure at Breach Candy Hospital following a brief illness. Athiya Shetty Slammed for Sharing Lata Mangeshkar’s Photo While Mourning Asha Bhosle; Netizens Call Her ‘Beauty Without Brains’.

Asha Bhosle Funeral Details and Public Viewing

The mortal remains of the veteran singer were moved to her residence, Casa Grande, in Lower Parel on Sunday evening. According to a statement from the singer’s son, Anand Bhosle, fans and well-wishers have been invited to pay their final respects at the residence between 11:00 AM and 2:00 PM today.

Following the public viewing, the funeral procession will move toward the Shivaji Park crematorium in Dadar. Maharashtra Cultural Affairs Minister Ashish Shelar confirmed that the state government will accord her a funeral with full honours in recognition of her monumental contribution to Indian arts and culture.

Asha Bhosle's Son Anand Bhosle Urges Fans to Avoid Crowding at Shivaji Park

While the family has opened their doors for fans to pay their respects at their residence, Anand Bhosle has issued a specific request for the public to avoid gathering at Shivaji Park during the final rites."I request people not to gather at the crematorium, as it may lead to overcrowding and cause inconvenience to the general public and local residents," Anand Bhosle told reporters.

The Mumbai Police have deployed over 50 personnel and established security cordons along the route from Lower Parel to Dadar to manage the expected flow of VVIPs, including film industry veterans and political leaders. Asha Bhosle Dies at 92: Salman Khan Remembers Legendary Singer As ‘Irreplaceable Voice of Indian Music’ (View Post).

End of a Musical Era

Known for her incredible versatility, Asha Bhosle successfully navigated genres ranging from classical and folk to pop and cabaret. Her death follows that of her elder sister, the legendary Lata Mangeshkar, who passed away in 2022. Tributes have poured in from across the world, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi describing her as an artist who "enriched our cultural heritage and touched countless hearts."

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 13, 2026 11:49 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).