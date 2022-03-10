New Delhi [India], March 10 (ANI): The World Bank has offered $125 million loan to support efforts to help poor and vulnerable groups access social protection services in the state of West Bengal, Union Finance Ministry said on Thursday.

West Bengal runs more than 400 programmes that provide social assistance, care services, and jobs. Most of these services are offered through an umbrella platform called Jai Bangla. The West Bengal Building State Capability for Inclusive Social Protection Project will support these interventions at the state level, with particular focus on vulnerable groups such as women, tribal and scheduled caste households, and the elderly, as well as households in the state's disaster-prone coastal regions.

Also Read | Waggle Network Is a Cross-Chain Protocol That Unlocks Liquidity for Post-IDO Tokens.

The Government of India, the Government of West Bengal, and the World Bank have signed an agreement for the $125 million loan to be provided through International Bank for Reconstruction and Development (IBRD).

The agreement was signed by Rajat Kumar Mishra, Additional Secretary, Department of Economic Affairs, Ministry of Finance on behalf of the Government of India; Sudip Kumar Sinha, Secretary, Finance Department on behalf of the Government of West Bengal, and Junaid Ahmad, Country Director, India on behalf of the World Bank.

Also Read | Xiaomi 12 & Xiaomi 12 Pro Renders Leaked Online Ahead of Global Launch: Report.

A recent survey found that while food and in-kind transfers reach most poor and vulnerable households in West Bengal, the coverage of cash transfers is weak. Access to social pensions by the elderly, widows and disabled persons is also weak due to cumbersome application processes and a lack of automated systems for application and eligibility verification.

"Over the next four years, the project will help strengthen the state's capability to expand coverage and access to social assistance and to deliver cash transfers for the poor and vulnerable through a consolidated social registry," the Union Finance Ministry said.

West Bengal faces challenges related to manual data entry, inconsistent beneficiary data across departments, and a lack of data storage and data exchange protocols. The project will help digitize the state's unified delivery system, the Jai Bangla platform, to help consolidate disparate social assistance programs and speed the delivery of social pensions to vulnerable and poor households.

The project will also support the creation of a tele-consultation network for social care services, complemented by a cadre of case management workers who can help households with advice on eldercare and links to health services and facilities. It will also create an institutional platform to improve coordination and effectiveness of government interventions to address the state's low participation of women in the labour force, the ministry said. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)