Waggle Network, a decentralized marketplace, has created a steady buzz among the NFT enthusiasts since its launch last year. With a mission to empower all retail investors to participate in the success of the projects they believe in, Waggle has become a go-to destination for all crypto retail investors. But that is not it, as the platform also provides access to further liquidity to better projects within the ecosystems they support.

Waggle has announced the addition of strategic partners such as Solanium, Occam, and Poolz.finance to help foster the company’s multichain approach and media partners Minted Labs, ODaily, etc. CrryptoTimes, Bitcoin Addict, and Bigcoin Vietnam. Waggle unlocks the potential to tap into many portfolio projects and deep industry expertise from top Web3 investors with each investor and partner. Waggle was made to help crypto projects unlock liquidity from post-IDO tokens. Waggle allows everyday investors to buy into projects they believe in via trading locked tokens at a discount price through its decentralized marketplace. It is backed by GBV, Genesis Block Capital, and Spark Digital; Waggle believes its concept is a win-win for startups and investors. The former receives crucial mid-stage funding without resorting to a seed round; the latter gains exposure to promising direct market investments. As with the best IDO launchpads, Waggle conducts due diligence on all projects, assessing the feasibility of their roadmaps, scrutinizing their tokenomics, and running the rule over their partnerships. The Network is currently building on Binance Smart Chain, ERC20, and Solana, though there are plans to expand to layer one chains such as HECO, Harmony, Enjin, and Avalanche.

Crypto funding has come a very long way, and before the year is out, it’s feasible that blockchain-centric startups could blast past the $25 billion mark. As for investors, they’ll continue to seek out the next unicorn. Community challenges, IDOs, and liquidity mining programs will be designed to bring explosive growth in adoption and engagement.