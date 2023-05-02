New Delhi [India], May 2 (ANI/PNN): In today's highly competitive world, trust is more important than ever. It is what builds brand loyalty and helps in keeping the audiences connected. With so many companies vying for our attention and money, it can be difficult to know which ones we can rely on. To make the process of identifying such brands easier for you, World Brand Affairs has come up with a list of "Most Trusted Indian Companies in 2023" based on factors such as transparency, ethical business practices, brand value and customer satisfaction. Highlighting what sets them apart and why consumers have gained a sense of trust for them, the list explores everything, right from their history to their current financial status. Be it tech giants, retail giants, or simply a startup that gained instant success, the companies mentioned have earned a reputation for excellence that is second to none.

Tuskmelon

Dating back to 2019, Tuskmelon boomed out of the Burning vision of Shriram Swaminathan, who is the Founder, and Chief Executive Officer of the company. In collaboration with numerous BFSI firms, Real Estate companies, E-commerce, and B2B startups, Tuskmelon is making waves with a data-driven strategy and a people-centric outlook. Right from Data-Driven Marketing, they are experts in Google Ads Management, Omnichannel Optimization, Personal Branding and Mobile App Development and much more.

Goel Medicos

With an aim to be the No. 1 pharmacy in India and the world, Goel Medicos specializes in making every medicine available that is unavailable in most places. Under the leadership of Dr. Basant Goel M/s Goel Medicos recently won "Best Pharmacy of the World" presented to them by Film Actress & MP Hema Malini Ji & also won "India's No. 1 Pharmacy of the Year Award" at the Leadership Award 2022. With over 70 employees in the team, Goel Medicos is serving President, PMO, Government & Private Institutions in Delhi & NCR. The company's turnover is close to reaching 70 crores this year. The organization's sister companies include ANT, Sparsh & Elastage Pharmaceuticals Private Limited.

Indian Trainers Academy

With a mission to make 10 per cent of Indians financially independent, founder and chairman Sudarshan Sabat created Indian Trainers Academy. His academy provides aspiring trainers with unparalleled training and mentorship. Offering hands-on experience and practical learning opportunities, the Indian Trainers Academy is dedicated to fostering a community of skilled trainers who can positively impact individuals and organizations throughout India. Join the academy today and take the first step towards a fulfilling career in the world of training.

SKYL

SKYL Technologies, founded in 2020 by Priyanka Samanta and Sontu Biswas, is a pioneering company with a mission to transform lives through education and life coaching. With a firm belief that applied knowledge is the true power, SKYL Technologies is committed to empowering individuals to reach their full potential. Through cutting-edge techniques and innovative programs, SKYL Technologies provides mind-blowing solutions that revolutionize the way people learn, grow, and thrive. Join us on this extraordinary journey to unleash the power of applied knowledge and unlock unlimited possibilities for personal and professional success.

BAFEL Academy Pvt Ltd

BAFEL, a premier education institute in India, offers comprehensive IELTS, Spoken English, OET and UK Placement Training Program for Nurses. Their courses are known for their effectiveness and adherence to global standards. BAFEL's outstanding management, diverse course offerings, and robust franchise support make it the best option for entrepreneurs looking to invest in the thriving education sector.

WP Event Manager

WP Event Manager is a company that is named after the WP Event Manager plugin. It is a WordPress event management plugin that has redefined the concept of event management online. It has a plethora of add-ons that are designed with exceptional features that users could add to their WordPress events site. Right from adding an event calendar to selling tickets and registration, it covers everything that is needed to conduct a successful hybrid, in-person or online event.

Mappy Global Resources LLP

Mappy Global Resources is a global executive search firm with the core ethos and belief in providing world-class and quintessential services to clients in every stage of the recruitment process. They are headquartered in Mumbai and have physical offices in the USA, Canada, UK and the Middle East. They provide extensive solutions and a wide range of recruitment services in various aspects of recruitment and talent acquisition, as well as consultations for the right talent sourcing.

LeadsArk

LeadsArk is an online educational platform for digital entrepreneurship. Founded by Ayaz Mohammad, LeadsArk is the proponent of 3 front-line training packages called LeadsArk Lite, LeadsArk Standard and LeadsArk Pro. These are online training courses teaching aspiring entrepreneurs the mantra of successful digital marketing, affiliate marketing and lead generation. LeadsArk has helped many digital entrepreneurs to get financial freedom and shine the highest in professional life through digital business.

Office On

Office On, located in Connaught Place & Noida sector - 2, is a coworking space founded by Nisha Gupta. The company's mission is to provide entrepreneurs and business owners with premium office spaces that inspire productivity and creativity. Unlike other coworking spaces, Office On stands out by offering curated workspaces that feature top-notch amenities and services. Nisha understands the significance of a prestigious address for fulfilling one's aspirations. Hence, she started Office On with a vision to provide like-minded individuals with a professional and innovative environment to grow their businesses.

Innomatics Research Labs

Innomatics Research Labs, A Hyderabad-based Impact driven Edtech company is going beyond a conventional way of operating by delivering impactful training, and helping thousands of people in their career transition. Founded by two IT industry veterans with a combined 30+ years of rich experience, this Edtech has helped more than 1000 people in getting trained and successfully transitioning their careers in cutting-edge technologies like Data science, Artificial intelligence and Fullstack development.

WeSocializeU

WeSocializeU is a one-of-a-kind social media agency. It has created a team of dedicated and thoughtful content curators, graphic designers, and digital marketers since its inception in 2019. The company puts unparalleled efforts to provide outstanding outcomes for its clients. It gives strategic guidance by identifying the best solution for each client, and serves through a variety of services. It aspires to be an end-to-end digital solution provider for its clients.

Beatitude

Beatitude specializes in Ethnic Indian attire, offering a premium selection of Sarees, Blouses, Kurtis, & Kurta Sets. Founded in 2016 by Pushkar Shukla and Akanksha Kanwal Shukla, the brand is known for its exceptional quality, craftsmanship, and customer service. Beatitude is available worldwide on marketplaces like Myntra, Nykaa, and Amazon US. The brand boasts an extensive range of sarees, like Handwoven, Handpainted, Kanjivaram, Kalamkari, Banarasi, Paithani, Jamdani & many more. Multiple awards and accolades are a testament to the brand's unwavering commitment to quality and excellence.

Unit Grease of India

Unit Grease Of India is a leading manufacturer of high-quality lubricants and greases in India. With a commitment to innovation and sustainability, Unit Grease has been providing superior lubrication solutions to various industries for over 45 years. Their state-of-the-art manufacturing facilities, strict quality control standards, and experienced team ensure that they consistently deliver products that meet or exceed customer expectations. Unit Grease's product range includes automotive, industrial, and speciality lubricants, making them a trusted partner for businesses across diverse sectors.

Vcare Group

VCare Hair and Skin Clinic, a leading clinic in South India, started its operations in the "Beauty and Cosmetics" field in 2004. Mrs Carolin Praba Reddy, the current chairperson and MD of VCare Group founded the clinic. She is dignified as South India's first certified trichologist. Today, the clinic has tremendously evolved, with about 50+ clinics all across South India and over 1.5 million cases reportedly treated successfully at the VCare facility.

GoStudyFree

Established in 2013, Go Study Free has helped thousands of students with guaranteed admissions to the World's top German Universities with 100 per cent scholarships and without students having to take loans. GoStudyFree is the brainchild of Mahapavit Anand who himself is an MBA from the World's top-ranked Bradford University. He can be credited for initiating the German education revolution in India. Go Study Free has one of the highest student visa success rates of 97 per cent in the industry.

Forever Maldives

Forever Maldives is a travel company that specializes in curating travel experiences to Maldives for Solo Travelers that prioritize women's safety and freedom to explore with like-minded travelers. The company was founded by Mr Ramesh Kumar Mangoria and Mrs Karuna Mangoria in 2011. It offers a range of travel services for Families, Honeymooners, Corporates. With a team that is dedicated to customer satisfaction, and safety, it plans to expand its services globally.

Buddy X

BuddyX, a blockchain start-up based in Dubai and registered in Cyprus, aims to revolutionize the forex trading industry through its decentralised trading ecosystem. Powered by the BuddyDex exchange, the company is committed to democratizing trading and eliminating malpractices by using blockchain technology. The ecosystem features on-chain liquidity protocols, matched order-book engine and transparent trading mechanisms. BuddyX plans to launch its Web3.0 Multi Chain wallet with DeFi Protocol in Nov 2023 followed by the Mainnet application launch for the BuddyDex in July 2024.

Digital impressions

Digital Impressions is a leading digital marketing company that has been providing 360-degree digital marketing solutions since 2009. Led by Aman Saluja, the company offers an array of services that includes performance marketing, social media marketing, e-commerce solutions, website development, and more. With a dedicated team of professionals, Digital Impressions has collaborated with various clients, including HCL, Apollo Tyres, Ritu Kumar, and McKinsey, among others. The company's success can be attributed to its tailor-made solutions, strategic approach, and innovative campaigns that drive real business growth.

