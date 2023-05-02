In match number 46 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 season, Punjab Kings (PBKS) cross swords with Mumbai Indians (MI) at the IS Bindra Cricket Stadium in Mohali, Chandigarh, on May 3, 2023, Wednesday. The match between Punjab and Mumbai starts at 7.30 PM and the toss is at 7 PM. Coming to the match preview for both teams, let us look at how the two teams fare before the match gets underway. Virat Kohli, Naveen-ul-Haq Abuse Each Other During Heated Altercation Moments Before Gautam Gambhir Jumped in (Watch Video).

On one hand, Punjab are slowly fighting for a place in the top-four as they look to reach the playoffs of this year’s IPL. The Shikhar Dhawan-led side is placed in the sixth position with 10 points after registering five wins and four losses out of the nines game played. The team recently bounced back to winning ways when they beat high-flying Chennai Super Kings (CSK) to register their fifth win of the season. The Shikhar Dhawan-led unit had to sweat it out during their last game against CSK. Batting first, Chennai posted a huge total of 200 on the back of splendid 92-run knock from batter Devon Conway. Punjab bowlers did well to restrict Chennai to 200 or else they would have got away to an improbable total. Chasing 201, Punjab batter, Prabhsimran Singh (42) continued his good form as he along with England’s Liam Livingstone (40) came good with the bat as Punjab chased down the target after suffering a major batting collapse. Punjab in their upcoming game will try to secure another win and further boost their chances of reaching the playoffs.

On other hand, Mumbai Indians are also coming into their next match on the back of a win against second-placed Rajasthan Royals (RR). Having suffered a defeat against defending IPL winners, Gujarat Titans (GT), Mumbai sprung back to victory against RR and kept themselves alive in the race for the IPL playoffs. The match against RR saw Mumbai recording their fourth win of the season. Batting first, Rajasthan piled up a mammoth total of 212, thanks to a wonderful maiden IPL ton by their batter Yashasvi Jaiswal. Mumbai bowlers did manage to pick up wickets but they came at the cost of too many runs. Chasing 213, Mumbai lost a few wickets too early but some vital contributions from Cameron Green (44), Suryakumar Yadav (55), and, Tim David (45) saw Mumbai crossing the line with comfort. Mumbai will look to secure two crucial points and move up the ladder in order to stay in contention for the top-four finish.

PBKS vs MI Head-to-Head Record in IPL

30 matches have been played between Punjab and Mumbai with both winning equal number of times – 15 times.

PBKS vs MI Match Number 46 TATA IPL 2023 Key Players

Shikhar Dhawan (PBKS)

Sikandar Raza (PBKS)

Sam Curran (PBKS)

Tim David (MI)

Tilak Varma (MI)

Suryakumar Yadav (MI)

PBKS vs MI Match Number 46 TATA IPL 2023 Venue and Match Timing

The LSG vs CSK IPL 2023 Match Number will be played at the IS Bindra Cricket Stadium, in Mohali, on May 3 (Wednesday). The match will be played at 07:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time) and the toss will be held at 07:00 pm IST.

PBKS vs MI Match Number 46 TATA IPL 2023 Live Telecast and Online Streaming

Star Sports Network has the broadcasting rights of TATA IPL 2023 in India. Fans can tune into Star Sports Network channels to catch the live telecast of the PBKS vs MI Match Number 46 on TV in India. JioCinema, the OTT platform of Viacom 18, have the online Streaming rights of the TATA IPL 2023 in India. Fans can turn to the JioCinema app or website to catch the free live streaming of the PBKS vs MI Match Number 46 in India.

PBKS vs MI Match Number 46 TATA IPL 2023 Likely Playing XI:

Punjab Kings: Shikhar Dhawan (c), Atharva Taide, Sikander Raza, Liam Livingstone, Sam Curran, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Shahrukh Khan, Harpreet Brar, Kagiso Rabada, Rahul Chahar, Arshdeep Singh.

Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma (c), Ishan Kishan (wk), Tilak Varma, Suryakumar Yadav, Tim David, Cameron Green, Jofra Archer, Piyush Chawla, Kumar Kartikeya, Riley Meredith, Arshad Khan

