Aurangabad (Maharashtra) [India], February 9 (ANI/ATK): In a historic accomplishment, a team led by Dr. Sachin Soni, Consultant Intervention Nephrologist, Medicover Hospitals, Aurangabad gave a second lease of life to the patient by performing World's first HIV positive living Donor to HIV positive Recipient ABO Incompatible Kidney Transplant. The patient suffered from kidney disease and was on CAPD home dialysis for the last 3 years. Both patients have been discharged from the hospital recovering well and are now able to go about their daily activities with ease.

Nitin Desai (name changed)*, a 46-year-old resident, a cotton trader from Beed District was detected to be HIV positive in 2008 and was started on antiretroviral therapy. He was detected with severe hypertension and kidney failure in 2019. He first approached Dr Soni in 2020 and was treated with home dialysis (CAPD continuous ambulatory peritoneal dialysis) for the last 3 years. His health condition gradually deteriorated leaving him tired and weak. Option of a kidney transplant was discussed with the family members of the patient. The patient's 42-year-old wife who is also HIV positive came forward as kidney donor to save the life of her husband. Both are taking regular antiretroviral therapy. However, her blood group was different (B+ve) than patients' blood group (A +ve). Based on expertise in managing ABO-incompatible (Blood Group Mismatch) Kidney transplant cases, Dr Soni accepted the challenge after counselling the relatives about the complexities involved. Patient's wife was determined to save her husband's life. Following the guidelines for performing transplants in HIV-positive patients complete health check-up was done in September 2022. After confirming the eligibility of both the donor and recipient, necessary legal formalities were completed. Permission for Kidney Transplantation was obtained from District Authorization Committee based in Aurangabad. The surgery was performed successfully on 18th January 2023."

Dr Soni added, "The immunity of HIV patients is already low and the medicines used during the transplant can weaken the immunity of such patients further. We monitored the viral load of the patients and carried out the transplant with the help of modified medicine doses and treatment for these patients. The surgery lasted for about 4 hours and was uneventful. An entire team comprising the Nephrologists, Surgeons, assistants, nursing staff and helpers followed necessary precautions. The donor was discharged on 24th January and the recipient was discharged on 31st January in good clinical condition. This case report will be published in the Journal soon."

"We were worried as my father was detected with kidney failure in 2020 and was on dialysis since then. He was unable to eat food properly, lost weight, and would be exhausted all the time. This transplant was only possible due to the limitless efforts taken Dr Soni and his team. We are happy that my father is reciprocating well to the treatment. My father has indeed got a fresh lease of life. He is eating food now, gained weight, doesn't feel tired anymore, and is doing all the activities without any problems," concluded the patient's son Akshay Desai (name changed)*.

The transplant team comprised Dr Sachin Soni, Dr Sharad Somani, Dr Prashant Darakh, Dr Rahul Ruikar, Dr Mayur Dalvi, Dr Dinesh Lahire, Dr Sunil Murkey, Dr Abhijit Kabade, and Dr Ninad Dhoktey. Transplant co-ordinator Sandip Chavhan assisted in completing legal formalities. We performed this surgery at economical charges, informs Medicover Hospitals, Aurangabad Centrehead Niranjan Joshi. He thanked Government of Maharashtra for helping the patient with Chief Minister's Relief Fund. "World-class infrastructure coupled with skilled doctors and excellent nursing care helped us to achieve this unique success", he exclaimed.

