SRV Media

New Delhi [India], August 4: Young innovators at Parul University are committed to enhancing the safety and well-being of Vadodara City through their participation in the Vadodara Police Hackathon 2023. This event, organized in collaboration with the university's Parul Innovation & Entrepreneurship Research Centre, brought together students, start-up founders, and Vadodara Police on a common platform to develop innovative solutions to various challenges faced by the city's law enforcement.

Also Read | UK Man Collapses, Dies Suddenly After Running Up Stairs at Home Due to Heart Condition Wolff-Parkinson-White.

“It is very significant to engage our young innovators in technologies that actually create value and make an impact on society. This hackathon is yet another step that we have taken as a university towards creating a better and safer Vadodara all through the support of the city Police,” said Jay Sudani, the University’s Director of Parul Innovation & Entrepreneurship Research Centre.

During the 3-day hackathon, students were guided and mentored by senior police officials, including Hardik Makadia, Assistant Commissioner of Police, Cybercrime; Haresh Chandu, Prob Deputy Superintendent of Police, Vadodara Rural; P R Jadeja, Police Inspector, Waghodia; and Krunal Patel, Police Inspector, Local Crime Branch, Vadodara Rural, among others.

Also Read | Greta Gerwig Birthday Special: From Barbie to Lady Bird, Ranking all 3 Solo Directorial Features of Her’s From Worst to Best!.

The hackathon presented 24 problem statements from Vadodara Police, covering areas such as road safety, speech emotion recognition, CCTV-based criminal activity detection, missing child identification, digital stamping software, anti-drone systems, and health monitoring for elderly communities, among others. Students worked tirelessly to provide the best solutions, addressing social challenges and assisting in policing and security.

Winning solutions stand a chance to secure a prize fund and potential start-up funding of up to 10 Lacs. Additionally, other mentors, including J.M.Chavda, Police Inspector, Special Operation Group; B.N.Gohil, Police Sub Inspector, Reader to respected Superintendent of Police; and C.M.Kanteliya, Police Sub Inspector, Parole-Furlough Squad from Vadodara Rural, also played crucial roles in guiding the participants.

The Vadodara Police Hackathon, organized by Vadodara Police Rural Division in collaboration with Parul Innovation & Entrepreneurship Research Centre, Parul University, aims to boost smart innovation in the Police. The hackathon serves as a launchpad for disruptive innovation through creative problem-solving techniques.

To know more visit Parul University

(Disclaimer: The above press release has been provided by SRV Media. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)