Standing from Left to Right, Ravinutala Srinivasa Rao, Technical Advisor, YS Aviations, Bob Zhu, Managing Director, HT Group and Mohammad Sadik Director & CEO, YS Aviations

New Delhi [India], March 1 (ANI/NewsVoir): India's leading asset management company, YS Aviations Group and HT Group global have signed an MoU and entered into a partnership to explore new opportunities in the aviation asset management segment within India and across the world.

YS Aviations, with a presence in India and UAE has done more than 200 asset management projects worldwide. They have dealt with Aviation Trading Brokerage, Aviation Consultancy, Aircraft Spare Parts & Components Trading, and Aircraft Exports & Legal Assistance and has now widened their horizon by singing an MoU with the HT Group at the Airlines Economics Growth Frontier Conference held at Delhi.

HT Group is a top tier Aviation Asset and Investment management company developed from previously asset management of Part 21, CAMO and PTF solution with a presence in Ireland, Shanghai and Singapore.

The MoU was signed between Mohammad Sadik, Director & CEO, YS Aviations and Bob Zhu, Managing Director, HT Group.

Commenting on the MoU, Mohammad Sadik Director & CEO, YS Aviations said, "We are excited to partner with the HT Group. HT Group is a top tier Aviation Asset and Investment management company globally and this partnership will not only help us enhance our presence but also provide CAMO & Part21 support to YS Aviations team."

Bob Zhu, Managing Director, HT Group said, "We are confident that this partnership will be a success and will provide world-class aviation assessment services to our clients."

YS Aviations will also support sourcing local available aviation assets in India to assist HT asset investment portfolio.

