VMPL

Andhra Pradesh [India], October 13: Zigma Global Environ Solutions, part of Blue Planet Environmental Solutions Pvt. Ltd., a global leader in landfill mining, has been conferred the Swachh Andhra Award 2025 by the Government of Andhra Pradesh for its outstanding contribution to legacy waste remediation in the state.

Also Read | Sabarimala Gold Theft Row: BJP Leaders Meet Kerala Governor Rajendra v Arlekar, Demand Probe Into Gold Heist by External Body.

The recognition highlights Zigma's exemplary performance in executing cluster-based remediation projects worth over ₹123.60 crore under the Swachh Bharat Mission - Urban (SBM-U) 2.0. Implemented across multiple districts, these projects have focused on scientific bioremediation, bio-mining, and land reclamation, transforming decades-old dumpsites into reclaimed land and driving large-scale environmental rejuvenation across the state.

The award was presented at a prestigious ceremony in Vijayawada by Shri N. Chandrababu Naidu Garu, Hon'ble Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh, in the presence of Shri Ponguru Narayana Garu, Hon'ble Minister for Municipal Administration and Urban Development, along with senior officials from the Swachh Andhra Corporation and the MA&UD Department.

Also Read | 'Horrible Bunch of Bullies': Chinmayi Sripada Defends 10-YO Overconfident 'KBC17' Junior Contestant Ishit Bhatt Who Misbehaved With Amitabh Bachchan on the Quiz Show (View Post).

Project Execution Excellence

Zigma's achievement reflects exceptional project execution capabilities. The company submitted its bid on March 2025, and formalized agreements on April 2025. In a remarkable demonstration of operational efficiency, Zigma took up work for 6 clusters completing processing of over 14.5 lakh tons of waste, disposing over 50,000 tons of RDF to over five cement plants in the country .

"Receiving the Swachh Andhra Award 2025 is a proud milestone for our team and a testament to our commitment to sustainable transformation," said Boopathy Dharmaraj, Director at Blue Planet's Zigma Global Environ Solutions Pvt. Ltd.

"Our collaboration with the Government of Andhra Pradesh embodies a shared vision of circularity, innovation, and environmental stewardship. We remain dedicated to supporting the state's mission to eradicate legacy waste and advance India's journey toward a cleaner, healthier, and more resilient future."

The Swachh Andhra Award 2025 underscores Zigma's pivotal role in enabling Andhra Pradesh's vision of becoming India's first legacy waste-free state by October 2, 2025, coinciding with the 11th anniversary of the Swachh Bharat Mission. Leveraging advanced remediation technologies and community-led models, Zigma has delivered measurable environmental and social outcomes across key cities, including Tirupati and Visakhapatnam, establishing new benchmarks for sustainable urban waste management in India.

This recognition reaffirms Zigma's leadership in environmental restoration and circular economy implementation. By seamlessly integrating scientific methodologies, stakeholder collaboration, and community participation, the company continues to convert legacy waste challenges into opportunities for urban renewal, public health advancement, and ecological resilience.

The Swachh Andhra Award ceremony celebrated changemakers championing the state's clean-up mission and pioneering new paradigms in waste management. Andhra Pradesh's progressive model has emerged as a national benchmark for sustainable urban transformation, offering a replicable framework for states striving to balance rapid urbanization with environmental conservation.

As Andhra Pradesh moves closer to achieving its milestone goal of legacy waste elimination, Zigma's contribution stands as a testament to the power of technology, collaboration, and purpose-driven innovation in shaping a circular and sustainable future.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)