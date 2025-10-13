Kaun Banega Crorepati 17, which premiered on August 14, 2025, recently featured a juniors’ episode where young contestants participated in the popular quiz show. One episode went viral after a 10-year-old contestant’s behaviour towards host Amitabh Bachchan sparked strong reactions on social media. During the KBC17 junior episode, Ishit Bhatt from Gujarat displayed overconfidence and a somewhat arrogant attitude in front of the Hindi cinema icon, drawing criticism from netizens. However, singer Chinmayi Sripada came forward to defend the child. ‘Nothing to Say, Speechless!’: Did Amitabh Bachchan React to Impatient Kid Ishit Bhatt Insulting Him on ‘Kaun Banega Crorepati 17’ in Cryptic Tweet? Fans Speculate.

Why Is Social Media Buzzing With Ishit Bhatt's Name?

During the latest episode of KBC17, Ishit Bhatt grabbed everyone's attention after he told host Amitabh Bachchan, "Mere ko rules pata hai, islie aap mujhe rule samjhane mat baitha. He continued his bold and overconfident attitude throughout the episode and answered questions even before the options were presented. He was heard telling Big B, "Sir yeh bhi koi puchne ke sawaal hai?" Sir aap sawaal to pucho!"

Later, when Big B asked the fifth standard kid a question about Valmiki Ramayana, Ishit voluntraily requested for options. As the options were presented, Ishit asked Big B to lock in a choice, which unfortunately turned out to be wrong. His overconfidence led to his exiting the show after just the fifth question, without winning any amount.

Chinmayi Sripada Defends Ishit Bhatt

Singer Chinmayi Sripaada, known for her unfiltered thoughts on social media, took to X (formerly Twitter) and reshared a post featuring Ishit Bhatt's face, which had the caption"Most hated kid on the internet."

Sharing her reaction to the backlash, the "Titli" singer wrote, "An adult putting a tweet saying most hated kid. Adults here on Twitter have been one of the most lousy, foul-mouthed, abusive lot. None of these voices said a thing when kids died due to a cough syrup. But yeah, pick on a kid. Says a lot about the ecosystem. This entire lot is picking on one overexcited kid. What a horrible bunch of bullies these have raised themselves to be." Amitabh Bachchan Birthday: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Wishes Father-in-Law on Her Daughter Aaradhya Bachchan’s Behalf (See Post).

