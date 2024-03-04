NewsVoir

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 4: Zoya, from the House of TATA's "A Love Affair with Yourself", presents rare symbols of self-love that are a timeless celebration of the Zoya woman. The author of her own fairy-tale and the heroine of her own rhyme, Zoya recognises its muse as a sophisticate, with an eye for the exceptional and a taste for beauty. Her choice of jewellery is not just adornment, it is a precious gift to herself, a reminder to cherish herself in all her myriad moods and hues.

Also Read | Moto X50 Ultra: Motorola To Introduce Its First AI Smartphone, May Compete With Samsung Galaxy S24, Says Report.

Amanpreet Ahluwalia, Brand Head of Zoya, says, "Zoya has always endorsed the meaningful connection of jewellery with the woman who wears it. Every design narrative unfurls a powerful parable of awakening her elemental feminine and becomes a talisman of self-acceptance and gesture of self-love. With this campaign, Zoya raises an ode to the most enduring love affair of all -- the one that a woman shares with herself."

Her love affair with herself is a celebration of her journey, as she revels in cherishing her strength, embracing individuality, and nurturing a deep sense of connection with herself, radiating joy and fulfilment. As she steps into her own sacred space with a tender heart and gentle grace, the Zoya woman's infinite femininity is mirrored in an array of exquisite creations. The highest standards of craftsmanship serve as the cornerstone of each creation in the atelier.

Also Read | IPL 2024: Sunrisers Hyderabad Appoint Pat Cummins As Captain for Upcoming Season.

A Link to the Cosmos: A pink amethyst inspired by the platonic solids sits atop a diamond studded ring. Clasping the ring from both sides are long elliptical orbits made of stunning rose gold. An ocean of feminine energy and potential finds its wings in the 'Aeterna' collection which seeks inspiration from the 'Flower of Life'.

Eternal Secret of Life: Sacred symbols of creation converge in this timeless piece. A custom cut pink amethyst holds the flower of life as it blooms eternally in rose gold while clear baguette diamonds form the ancient Vesica Piscis, in an elegant conclusion to the bangle.

Refractions of the Infinite: A revelation of design and craftsmanship, this elegant string necklace holds the golden symbol of the flower of life, carefully crafted behind a custom-cut pink amethyst in rose gold. Brilliant cut diamonds lace the edge of the vesica piscis on the precipice of a fractal, creating an everlasting symmetry.

My Embrace Bangle: 1 Diamond: An iconic symbol of self acceptance. Simple, yet significant, My Embrace celebrates all of you in your entirety. A seamless union of two precious metals come together, effortlessly translating the happiness when you embrace yourself just as you are.

Scarlet Macaw Necklace: As vibrant as the plumes of the scarlet macaw her strength blooms in every hue captivating all those who set their eyes on her brilliance. This elegant pendant features a turquoise stone with rows of sapphires, rubies and diamonds in shifting hues that capture the grace of a Scarlet Macaw's feathers.

Discover More: www.zoya.in.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)