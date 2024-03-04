Mumbai, March 4: Motorola is planning to take on Samsung's popular flagship AI smartphone, Samsung Galaxy S24, by introducing its new Moto X50 Ultra smartphone. The company has reportedly partnered with Formula 1 to introduce its first AI smartphone that will rival the current Galaxy S24 powered by the Galaxy AI. Motorola has reportedly teased its upcoming smartphone to launch in China market first.

According to the report by Tech Hindustan Times, the upcoming Moto X50 Ultra series will include artificial intelligence powered features that will challenge the current Samsung smartphones. The new X50 series will be the successor of the popular Moto X40 series introduced in 2022. The report said that Motorola already started giving glimpses of its upcoming smartphone. Seek Nod Before Launching AI Models in India: Centre to Social Media Platforms.

Moto X50 Ultra Specifications and Features (Expected)

The official post on Weibo showed glimpses of the new Moto X50 Ultra and its partnership with Formula 1. As per the report, the design of the X50 Ultra is expected to be racing-inspired. In terms of the features, the reports said that the upcoming Moto X50 Ultra will have a 4,500mAh battery with 125W fast-charging support and the latest Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor.

The report also hinted that if not Snapdragon's latest flagship processor, then the upcoming Motorola smartphone may have MediaTek Dimensity 9300 chipset. Since it is expected to take on the Samsung Galaxy S24 series, the specifications could be similar along with the prices. However, it is too soon to say anything. Nokia and STL Partner To Develop Connectivity Solutions for Governments and Enterprises in Manufacturing, Healthcare, Banking, Infrastructure and Rural Broadband Projects.

The report said that the Moto X50 Ultra from the upcoming Moto X50 series could have Generative AI features, a faux leather finish on the back, and a rectangular camera module. According to the report, the device is set to be launched first in China and then in the global market. The global variant could have minor changes compared to the Chinese variant. Whether the device will be launched in India is still to be seen.

