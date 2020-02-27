Buttigieg Launches Big Super Tuesday Ad Buy

World. (File Image)

Charleston (US), Feb 27 (AP) Democratic presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg is launching a multi-million dollar television and digital advertising campaign in 12 of the 14 states holding primary elections on Tuesday, March 3.

The announcement comes on the heels of a strategy memo released by Buttigieg's campaign manager describing the possible but tricky path to the nomination the former South Bend, Indiana, mayor faces.

Buttigieg, meanwhile, is campaigning in South Carolina, where his appeal among African American voters who make up the majority of the electorate in Saturday's primary will be tested.

The memo from campaign manager Mike Schmuhl said Buttigieg has a path to the nomination, in part, if he holds down front-runner Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders' winning margins on March 3.

Buttigieg's television and on-line ad buy opens today in Alabama, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Maine, Massachusetts, Minnesota, North Carolina, Oklahoma, Texas, Vermont and Virginia.

Buttigieg has faced fundraising pressure, having spent twice what he raised in January en route to top-two finishes in Iowa and New Hampshire.

He has been asking supporters to help him reach USD 13 million ahead of Super Tuesday. (AP)

