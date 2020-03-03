Cabinet Secretary Rajiv Gauba Holds Review Meeting over Coronavirus

New Delhi [India], Mar 3 (ANI): Union Cabinet Secretary Rajiv Gauba held a review meeting through video conference here on Tuesday with the Secretaries of concerned Ministries, Chief Secretaries and Health Secretaries of the States to review and assess action taken for containment of COVID-19, an official statement said.The travel restrictions imposed from Monday were reviewed and shared with the states. States were asked to monitor the airport management in States in coordination with the concerned Airport Public Health Officers (APHOs) and Airport Managers so that effective screening takes place.Guidelines on cluster management of COVID-19 have been communicated to the states two days ago. The operationalisation of the guidelines was emphasised upon and the Chief Secretaries were requested to review the same. (ANI)

