Cabinet Secretary Requests States to Cooperate in Running More Shramik Special Trains

New Delhi [India], May 17 (ANI): Cabinet Secretary Rajiv Gauba on Sunday requested State officials through video conference to cooperate in running more Shramik Special trains to facilitate the movement of migrant workers during Lockdown 4.0.According to an official statement, Vinod Kumar Yadav, Chairman of Railway Board, who was present in the video conference, assured that more number of special trains can be started if the States provide quick clearances."State government are requested to make DMs and SPs responsible for the safety and well being of migrant labour. Those found walking to be escorted to camps and their movement will be facilitated by Sharmik special trains," the statement added.'The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has allowed the inter-state movement of passenger vehicles and buses with mutual consent of the State/UT involved or as decided by States and Union Territories except in containment zones."Standard Operating Procedure (SOPs) for the movement of persons, as announced earlier shall continue," said the MHA, which has also issued special directions to ensure the movement of persons and goods in certain cases."All States/UTs shall allow inter-state movement of medical professionals, and paramedical staff, sanitation personnel and ambulance without any restrictions," said the ministry."All States/UTs shall allow inter-state movement of all types of goods/cargo including empty trucks. No State/UT shall stop the movement of any types of goods/cargo for cross land-border trade."The National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) on Sunday issued the order to continue coronavirus-induced nationwide lockdown measures till May 31. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)