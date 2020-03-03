CAC Shortlists Five Candidates for Selector's Job

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Mar 3 (ANI): The Cricket Advisory Committee (CAC) on Tuesday shortlisted five candidates for the Indian cricket team's national selectors' job.Laxman Sivaramakrishnan, Venkatesh Prasad, Sunil Joshi, Harvinder Singh, and Rajesh Chauhan are the five candidates, according to a BCCI source. The interviews for the post will be conducted tomorrow. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is looking for replacements of outgoing chief selectors MSK Prasad and Gagan Khoda. The cricket governing body had invited the applications for selectors' post on January 18.A meeting of the newly-appointed three CAC members was conducted today at the BCCI headquarters. The three-member CAC was appointed on January 31, comprising of former India cricketers Madan Lal, RP Singh, and Sulakshana Naik.BCCI president Sourav Ganguly, Secretary Jay Shah and Indian Premier League's (IPL) chairman Brijesh Patel were also present during the meeting.After the meeting, Ganguly confirmed that the new selection panel will pick the squad for the upcoming ODI series against South Africa.India is scheduled to host South Africa for a three-match ODI series, starting from March 12. (ANI)

