Canada PM Working from Home as Wife Tested for COVID-19: Official

Ottawa, Mar 12 (AFP) Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and his wife announced they were self-isolating on Thursday as she undergoes tests for the new coronavirus after returning from a speaking engagement with "mild flu-like symptoms".

Sophie Gregoire-Trudeau's symptoms have subsided since she got back from Britain on Wednesday, but as a precaution the prime minister "will spend the day in briefings, phone calls and virtual meetings from home," according to a statement.

Trudeau also cancelled a meeting with Canada's provincial and territorial leaders in Ottawa. (AFP)

