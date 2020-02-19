Can't Wait to Play at Motera Stadium, Says Rohit Sharma

New Delhi [India], Feb 19 (ANI): India's opening batsman Rohit Sharma on Wednesday said that he cannot wait to play some cricket at the world's largest cricket stadium- Motera Stadium in Ahmedabad.Motera Stadium will be unveiled on February 24."Looks amazing heard so much about it, can't wait to play there @BCCI," Sharma tweeted.All-rounder Hardik Pandya also expressed his amazement at the stadium, and went on to label the ground as "Unreal".Coach Ravi Shastri also said that the stadium looks spectacular and once cricketing action starts to happen at the ground, every Indian would cherish the moment."Looks simply spectacular. A moment to cherish for every Indian cricket lover. World-class facility seating 110,000 plus @JayShah #MoteraStadium," Shastri tweeted.With a seating capacity of more than 1,10,000, the Motera Stadium will dislodge Australia's Melbourne Cricket Ground as the wold's largest stadium.Located in Ahmedabad, the Motera Stadium was made in 1982 with a seating capacity of 49,000 at the time of construction, which has now been increased.Motera will also beat Eden Gardens in Kolkata as India's largest cricket stadium, which has the seating capacity of 66,000 spectators.Earlier, BCCI took to Twitter and posted a sun-kissed picture of the Motera Stadium and captioned the post, "The Sun is out! #MoteraStadium Ahmedabad, India."The US President Donald Trump will reach Ahmedabad by noon on February 24 and is slated to address a mammoth crowd of more than 1,00,000 people which is expected to turn up for an event at the Motera Stadium on the lines of the 'Howdy Modi' function that was addressed by the US President and Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Houston in September last year. (ANI)

