Capt Amarinder Asks AG to Examine HC Orders on Sukhna Lake Area Constructions

Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], Mar 3 (ANI): Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh on Tuesday asked Advocate General Atul Nanda to examine, in detail, the High Court orders with respect to constructions in the area around Sukhna Lake.In an informal chat with media persons outside the Vidhan Sabha here on Tuesday, the Chief Minister said his government had received a copy of the judgment today and the AG would examine the same and make his recommendations.The state government, said Captain Amarinder, would take whatever decisions, legislative or judicial, needed to resolve the issue. "We stand by the people and will do everything to protect their interests," he said, in response to a question.Recognising Sukhna Lake as a legal entity, the High Court of Punjab and Haryana has ordered the demolition of all the unauthorised structures in the catchment area around it within three months, while imposing a fine on both the states. (ANI)

