Cara Delevingne Reacts After Justin Bieber Ranks Her as Least Favourite Among Wife's Friends

Washington D.C. [USA], Feb 23 (ANI): Model Cara Delevingne took a shot back at singer Justin Bieber after he said that she was the least favourite friend of his wife Hailey Baldwin, in a recent talk show.The reaction from the model came after 'Baby' singer was asked personal questions as a part of 'The Late Late Show with James Corden' show's segment -- "Spill Your Guts."The host of the show asked him to rank his wife's friends from favourite to least favourite between Gigi Hadid, Kendall Jenner, and Cara Delevingne.As per the segment orders, if the question is denied, the 25-year-old singer would have to eat bull penis.Given a few seconds, Bieber gave the answer to the question by saying "Kendall, Gigi, Cara Delevingne".After spilling the answers, he was quick to give out the reason stating that he knew Kendall more, but haven't spent enough time with Gigi and Cara.In the wake of the response, Cara Delevingne reacted to the statement by taking it to her personal Instagram handle."Now vs. Then. If you have nothing against me, then why don't you unblock me? Love you @haileybieber - he should have just eaten the bull penis," her caption read.On the professional front, Bieber released one of his much-anticipated album 'Changes' last week. (ANI)

