Case of Wardha Woman Set Ablaze Should Be Held in Fast Track Court: Maha Minister

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Feb 5 (ANI): Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh has said that the case of the woman who was set ablaze in Wardha district should be heard in fast track court.Deshmukh also said that the victim's family has demanded senior lawyer Ujjwal Nikam to fight their case, which will be fulfilled.A 24-year-old woman lecturer was set ablaze allegedly by a jilted lover near Hinganghat in Maharashtra's Wardha district on Monday.The unmarried woman has suffered approximately 40 per cent burn injuries and is being treated in a Nagpur-based hospital.Speaking on the incident, Police Inspector Satyaveer Bhandivar had said, "The incident took place when the woman was heading to her college at around 7 am on Monday morning. The man threw kerosene on the woman and set her on fire.""The victim was taken to the hospital by the locals present at the site. She has been taken to Nagpur for further treatment. The accused man is absconding and we are trying to search him," he had said.The police have assured that they are trying to ascertain the motive behind the incident. (ANI)

