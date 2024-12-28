New Delhi, December 28: Women volunteers of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Saturday gathered outside the residence of BJP leader Parvesh Verma demanding Rs 1100. In response, Verma welcomed the protestors, standing in front of them while holding tea, coffee and biscuits. Speaking to media, Verma said, "The sisters who came to meet me have come to my house in this cold. If someone comes to my house, I will respect them. My wife, daughter, and I have brought tea and coffee for them."

He further urged women voters of New Delhi assembly constituency to get their Ladli Yojna cards made. "Anyone who doesn't have a card made, they can come to my house and get the card made. If you are a voter of New Delhi Vidhan Sabha, come now... get the card made right away, you can take it with you. There will be no delay, not even 24 hours. We are making the Ladli Yojna cards for everyone without any discrimination. Please come and get your card made," Verma said. This protest follows claims made by Delhi Chief Minister Atishi, who accused the BJP of bribing voters in the New Delhi assembly constituency, where AAP's Arvind Kejriwal is set to contest. Atishi also alleged that Verma was caught red-handed distributing money at his official residence. BJP's Parvesh Verma Claims Arvind Kejriwal May Not Contest from New Delhi Seat.

On December 25, Chief Minister Atishi accused the BJP of distributing money to voters in the New Delhi assembly constituency, where Arvind Kejriwal contests elections. She also claimed that BJP leader and former West Delhi MP Parvesh Verma was "caught distributing money" at his official residence. Addressing a press conference on December 25, Atishi said, "The BJP is distributing money to people by checking their voter cards in the New Delhi assembly constituency, from where Arvind Kejriwal contests elections. Today, Parvesh Verma was caught red-handed giving out money at his official residence, which he received as an MP. Women from various slums in the New Delhi constituency were called there and given Rs 1,100 in an envelope."

She also alleged that crores of rupees were in Verma's house and urged the Election Commission to instruct the ED and Delhi Police to raid Verma's official residence and arrest him. "I want to inform the ED and CBI that cash worth crores of rupees is still at Parvesh Verma's house. I urge the Election Commission to have the ED and Delhi Police raid his official residence and arrest him immediately. The BJP is trying to win a lost election. We will officially lodge a complaint with the police and the Election Commission. The pamphlet used for distributing money also features pictures of PM Modi and JP Nadda," she said. Parvesh Verma Distributing Cash to Voters in AAP Leader Arvind Kejriwal’s New Delhi Constituency, Alleges Delhi CM Atishi Ahead of Assembly Elections (Video).

AAP Protest Outside Parvesh Verma’s Residence

Delhi: AAP women workers staged a protest at BJP leader Parvesh Verma's residence against the alleged cash distribution of ₹1100 by him and later left the premises pic.twitter.com/fv9nlLnZ9i — IANS (@ians_india) December 28, 2024

Parvesh Verma Offers Tea and Rusk to the AAP Protesters

#WATCH | Delhi | BJP leader Parvesh Verma offers tea and rusk to the AAP workers protesting outside his residence alleging that he (Parvesh Verma) was found distributing money to the people in his assembly constituency. pic.twitter.com/HhrRRzJsnZ — ANI (@ANI) December 28, 2024

This follows public notices issued by the Department of Women and Child Development, which termed the Mahila Samman Yojana as "non-existent." The department stated that no such scheme has been officially notified. Assembly polls in Delhi are expected to be held in early 2025. In the 2020 elections, AAP won 62 of the 70 seats, while the BJP secured eight.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)