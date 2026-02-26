New Delhi, February 26: Gold prices in India stayed firm on Thursday, February 26, 2026, with trends supported by steady global bullion cues and muted investor sentiment. Domestic rates continued to reflect international market direction and currency movements, while retail demand remained moderate in major jewellery markets. Check the latest gold prices in key cities including Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Hyderabad, Bengaluru, Ahmedabad, Kolkata, Srinagar, Jodhpur, Jaipur, Bhopal, Lucknow, Noida, Ghaziabad and Gurugram.

Market averages suggest that 24 carat gold is trading near Rs 1,62,050 per 10 grams, while 22 carat gold is around Rs 1,48,550 per 10 grams in most major cities. Analysts say short term movement may stay linked to global economic developments and US dollar strength. Gold Silver Prices Today, February 25, 2026: 24K Gold Rises to INR 1,61,890; Silver Hits INR 2.85 Lakh per Kg.

Gold Rate Today (Per 10 Grams) - February 26, 2026

City 22 Carat (Standard) 24 Carat (Pure) Delhi Rs 1,48,550 Rs 1,62,050 Mumbai Rs 1,48,550 Rs 1,62,050 Chennai Rs 1,48,550 Rs 1,62,050 Kolkata Rs 1,48,550 Rs 1,62,050 Bengaluru Rs 1,48,550 Rs 1,62,050 Hyderabad Rs 1,48,550 Rs 1,62,050 Ahmedabad Rs 1,48,550 Rs 1,62,050 Jaipur Rs 1,48,550 Rs 1,62,050 Lucknow Rs 1,48,550 Rs 1,62,050 Bhopal Rs 1,48,550 Rs 1,62,050 Srinagar Rs 1,48,550 Rs 1,62,050 Jodhpur Rs 1,48,550 Rs 1,62,050 Noida Rs 1,48,550 Rs 1,62,050 Ghaziabad Rs 1,48,550 Rs 1,62,050 Gurugram Rs 1,48,550 Rs 1,62,050

In the futures market, MCX gold saw limited volatility as the market awaited key global economic data and inflation indicators that could shape price direction in upcoming sessions. Despite short term fluctuations, experts believe gold’s safe haven appeal supports a positive long term outlook. Buyers are advised to check live local rates before purchasing, as prices can vary slightly across jewellers.

